Former Pakistan express pacer Shoaib Akhtar wished not to criticise the Babar Azam-led side after loss to England in T20 World Cup final in Melbourne on Sunday saying that he was pleased to see the way Pak bowlers fought back against England defending a low total and doing so consistently in the tournament as well.

“Well done Pakistan bowling. You have done well throughout the World Cup and got Pakistan to the final. There was luck involved but you have played well Pakistan,” Akhtar said in a video posted on his official Twitter handle.

The 47-year-old ex-cricketer, who played 163 ODIs and 46 Tests for Pakistan, said the turning point while defending 138 was the injury to Shaheen Afridi which allowed England to take a sigh of relief. Akhtar asked the team to take inspiration from the fact that England’s batting hero Ben Stokes.

“The turning point was Shaheen’s injury, but no worries, do not put your head down. Remember that Ben Stokes was hit also hit for 4 sixes in the 2016 World Cup and today he has won the World Cup,” Akhtar said.

Dil dukha hai lekin, toota toh nahi hai. pic.twitter.com/E9fFbpECZe — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) November 13, 2022

Before ending the video Akhtar said if God is willing, they will lift the ODI World Cup in India.

“Don’t worry Pakistan, I am standing with you, yes it hurts, but we as a nation are there by your side. Inshallah, we will win the World Cup in India,” Akhtar concluded.

