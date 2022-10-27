Mohammad Wasim and Shadab Khan together take four wickets in six deliveries while conceding no runs during Pakistan vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup match in Perth.
During entertaining Pakistan vs Zimbabwe Group 2 clash of the Super 12 stages at the T20 World Cup, Pak bowlers Shadab Khan and Mohammad Wasim combined to take four wickets in space of six deliveries without giving a single run.
The string of dismissals turned the game upside down in a space of five minutes as Zimbabwe looked in control of their innings at 95/3 at the stage of 13.4 overs. Before the collapse, Sean Williams and in-form Sikandar Raza were scoring at a brisk pace for Zimbabwe and a 150-up total looked a possibility.
The beginning of the 14th over by Shadab couldn’t have any better for the African side as Williams shot him for the boundary and then took three runs off the next delivery but things were soon to change as we bring you the highlight below:
13.5 OUT Shadab clean bowled Williams (31) as the right-hander missed the line while attempting a reverse sweep. It was a straighter one from the spinner that rattled the stumps. 95/4
13.6 OUT Regis Chakabva was out of the first delivery as Babar Azam took a fantastic catch at first slip and was certainly a contender for the catch of the tournament as he took a one-handed blinder. Chakabva was trying to be cautious of his first delivery as he went for the defence but the leg break took an outside edge for Azam to grab. 95/5
