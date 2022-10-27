Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  • Pakistan vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup: From 95-3 to 95-7, Pak bowlers trigger batting collapse

Pakistan vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup: From 95-3 to 95-7, Pak bowlers trigger batting collapse

Mohammad Wasim and Shadab Khan together take four wickets in six deliveries while conceding no runs during Pakistan vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup match in Perth.

Pakistan vs Zimbabwe: Shadab Khan approaches teammate Haider Ali for stopping a boundary in Perth on Wednesday. AFP

During entertaining Pakistan vs Zimbabwe Group 2 clash of the Super 12 stages at the T20 World Cup, Pak bowlers Shadab Khan and Mohammad Wasim combined to take four wickets in space of six deliveries without giving a single run.

T20 World Cup Home | Schedule | Results | Points Table | T20 World Cup News | Photos

The string of dismissals turned the game upside down in a space of five minutes as Zimbabwe looked in control of their innings at 95/3 at the stage of 13.4 overs.  Before the collapse, Sean Williams and in-form Sikandar Raza were scoring at a brisk pace for Zimbabwe and a 150-up total looked a possibility.

The beginning of the 14th over by Shadab couldn’t have any better for the African side as Williams shot him for the boundary and then took three runs off the next delivery but things were soon to change as we bring you the highlight below:

13.5 OUT Shadab clean bowled Williams (31) as the right-hander missed the line while attempting a reverse sweep. It was a straighter one from the spinner that rattled the stumps. 95/4

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ICC (@icc)

13.6 OUT Regis Chakabva was out of the first delivery as Babar Azam took a fantastic catch at first slip and was certainly a contender for the catch of the tournament as he took a one-handed blinder. Chakabva was trying to be cautious of his first delivery as he went for the defence but the leg break took an outside edge for Azam to grab. 95/5

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ICC (@icc)

14.1 and 14.2 NO RUNS Mohammad Wasim pace allowed no room to Raza to work as he struggled to touch the ball. 95/5
14.3 OUT Wasim bowled it short and Raza’a pull shot off it went straight to Haris Rauf standing a square leg for a comfortable catch. 95/6
14.5 OUT Wasim banged it in short and newly-in Luke Jongwe was left confused by the pace and bounce and ended up playing himself down while looking to guide the ball towards the third man.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ICC (@icc)

Zimbabwe ultimately managed a 130/8 in 20 overs.

Updated Date: October 27, 2022 20:00:41 IST

