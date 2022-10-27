Pakistan vs Zimbabwe, T20 World Cup: Babar's one-handed blinder leaves teammates wide-eyed; watch video

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam might be going through a mixed run with the bat at the moment, having been dismissed for a duck against India on Sunday, but he continues to make a difference with his fielding.

Babar was fielding at slip during the match against Zimbabwe in Perth on Thursday when he plucked a one-handed blinder to dismiss wicketkeeper-batter Regis Chakabva.

Babar had a fraction of a section to react after Chakabva edged the ball while looking to block a delivery from Shadab Khan in the 14th over of the innings. He stuck his right hand out and the ball somehow got glued to his palm, resulting in wide-eyed reactions both from him, Shadab and other teammates.

Watch the video here:

Chakabva was dismissed for a golden duck, right after Shadab rattled the stumps to send set batter Sean Williams back to the dugout for 31 as Zimbabwe lost two wickets off consecutive balls in what would be the beginning of a middle-order collapse, where they lost four wickets in six balls.

Mohammad Wasim Jr would also strike twice in as many balls in the very next over, dismissing Sikandar Raza and Luke Jongwe as Zimbabwe would crumble to 95/7 after getting off to a confident start following their decision to bat first.

The Chevrons would finish on 130/8, propelled by a late cameo from Brad Evans (19 off 15 balls). Wasim Jr, who was drafted into the XI in place of Asif Ali in Pakistan’s only change for this game, finished with stellar figures of 4/24.

Pakistan are desperately searching for their first win of the tournament after having lost their opening game against India by four wickets. A defeat against Zimbabwe, who beat Ireland and Scotland in the First Round to qualify for the Super 12s, will sharply reduce their chances of reaching the knockouts, especially since they’re up against a solid-looking South Africa next week.

