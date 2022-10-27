Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  • Home
  • Cricket
  • News
  • Pakistan (PAK) vs Zimbabwe (ZIM) Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup: PAK restrict ZIM to 130/8 in 20 overs

Pakistan Vs Zimbabwe LIVE SCORE (t20)

Quick Scorecard Full scorecard Ball by ball commentary FP commentary

Pakistan Vs Zimbabwe At Perth Stadium, Perth, 27 October, 2022

27 October, 2022
Starts 16:30 (IST)
Innings Break
Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe

130/8 (20.0 ov)

Super 12 - Match 12
Pakistan

Pakistan

Yet To Bat

Live Blog
Zimbabwe Pakistan
130/8 (20.0 ov) - R/R 6.5

Innings Break

Ryan Burl - 1

Richard Ngarava - 3

This Over
Batting Status R B 4s 6s
Ryan Burl not out 10 15 0 0
Richard Ngarava not out 3 2 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Naseem Shah 4 0 34 0
Mohammad Wasim 4 0 24 4
Current Partnership Last Wicket 126/8 (19.3)

4 (4) R/R: 8

Ryan Burl 1(1)

Brad Evans 19(15) S.R (126.66)

b Mohammad Wasim
Pakistan (PAK) vs Zimbabwe (ZIM) Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup: PAK restrict ZIM to 130/8 in 20 overs

Pakistan (PAK) vs Zimbabwe (ZIM) Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup: PAK restrict ZIM to 130/8 in 20 overs

Pakistan (PAK) vs Zimbabwe (ZIM), T20 World Cup 2022 Live Cricket Score Streaming Online Today Match Updates: After winning the toss, Zimbabwe were off to a flying start before Pakistan got wickets at regular intervals restricted them to 130/8 in 20 overs

18:09 (IST)

After winning the toss, Zimbabwe were off to a flying start before Pakistan got wickets at regular intervals restricted them to 130/8 in 20 overs

Full Scorecard
18:03 (IST)

After 19 overs,Zimbabwe 120/7 ( Ryan Burl 9 , Brad Evans 13)

PAK vs ZIM LIVE 
Another dropped catch from Pakistan but Haris Rauf will still finish with figures of 1/12 in 4 overs

Full Scorecard
17:54 (IST)

Full Scorecard
17:43 (IST)
wkt

PAK vs ZIM LIVE 
Zimbabwe have lost four wickets in 6 deliveries. Two in the last over and now Wasim sends Raza and Jongwe back in the hut on the trot. Raza was caught in the deep by Haris Rauf for 9 off 16 and Jongwe has chopped one on to his stumps. They are seven down now

Full Scorecard
17:41 (IST)

After 14 overs,Zimbabwe 95/5 ( Sikandar Raza 9 , Ryan Burl 0)

PAK vs ZIM LIVE SCORE
Shadab Khan gets two in two at the end of his fourth over. He first cleaned up Williams who went for the reverse sweep and missed the ball and completely and then dismissed Chakabva for a first-ball zero, courtesy a stunner from Babar Azam at first slip who grabbed a one-handed catch

Full Scorecard
17:33 (IST)

After 13 overs,Zimbabwe 87/3 ( Sean Williams 24 , Sikandar Raza 8)

PAK vs ZIM LIVE SCORE
Zimbabwe get a couple of boundaries in that over and they have now started to push the paddle. Rightly so, they need to score runs aggressively to put up a good total 

Full Scorecard
17:31 (IST)

Full Scorecard
17:23 (IST)

PAK vs ZIM LIVE
Shadab Khan got a breakthrough after he caught Milton Shumba off his bowling, diving to his right. This has been a good comeback from Pakistan after that kind of a start from Zimbabwe

Full Scorecard
17:13 (IST)
four

ZIM vs PAK LIVE
Another back of the length delivery from Shaheen Afridi and Milton Shumba pulls it over mid on for a boundary

Full Scorecard
17:09 (IST)

Full Scorecard
Load More

Highlights

title-img
17:43 (IST)

PAK vs ZIM LIVE 
Zimbabwe have lost four wickets in 6 deliveries. Two in the last over and now Wasim sends Raza and Jongwe back in the hut on the trot. Raza was caught in the deep by Haris Rauf for 9 off 16 and Jongwe has chopped one on to his stumps. They are seven down now
Pakistan (PAK) vs Zimbabwe (ZIM) Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup: PAK restrict ZIM to 130/8 in 20 overs

Pakistan vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup Live Score and Updates. AFP

Preview: Pakistan will hope to bounce back from their narrow defeat to India in their opening game in Melbourne when they take on Zimbabwe in their second outing of the T20 World Cup in Perth on Thursday.

T20 World Cup: Full coverage | Schedule | Results | Points Table | News | Photos

Pakistan had recovered from a shaky start after being invited to bat by India and managed to post a competitive 159 on the board thanks to fifties from Shan Masood and Iftikhar Ahmed, before their pace attack ran through the Indian top-order yet again, reducing them to 31/4 in the chase.

The Men in Green were clear favourites to collect a second T20 World Cup win against their arch-rivals, only to be undone by Virat Kohli’s brilliance as the star Indian batter produced an unbeaten 82, forging a 113-run fifth-wicket stand with Hardik Pandya and in the end, guiding his team over the line.

Skipper Babar Azam and wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan, Pakistan’s white-ball opening pair, will hope to bounce back to form against the Zimbabweans after getting dismissed cheaply by Arshdeep Singh on Sunday.

As for the bowling department, Shaheen Shah Afridi’s figures of 0/34 against India prompted discussions on whether he was rushed back into the squad and whether he is bowling at a hundred per cent at the moment, and the team think-tank might just consider resting him and bringing someone like a Mohammad Wasim Jr or a Mohammad Hasnain into the XI.

Zimbabwe progressed from the First Round of the ongoing competition with victories over Ireland and Scotland, their only defeat coming against the already-eliminated West Indies. The Craig Ervine-led side then started off on a shaky note against neighbours South Africa in their opening Super 12 game, the Proteas racing to 51/0 in three overs chasing 64 in a curtailed game before a heavy shower forced the game to be called off and the points to be split evenly.

Squads:

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan(w), Babar Azam(c), Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Haider Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Asif Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Khushdil Shah, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Wasim Jr.

Zimbabwe: Regis Chakabva(w), Craig Ervine(c), Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Wesley Madhevere, Milton Shumba, Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Tendai Chatara, Blessing Muzarabani, Tony Munyonga, Wellington Masakadza, Brad Evans, Clive Madande, Richard Ngarava.

Read all the Latest NewsTrending NewsCricket NewsBollywood NewsIndia News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: October 27, 2022 18:09:32 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

T20 World Cup: Team India players stay back to watch Pakistan vs England warm-up match
First Cricket News

T20 World Cup: Team India players stay back to watch Pakistan vs England warm-up match

Indian players watched the Pakistan team in action against England as the Men in Green lost by six wickets in the T20 World Cup warm-up game.

T20 World Cup: England beat Pakistan by six wickets in their final warm-up game
First Cricket News

T20 World Cup: England beat Pakistan by six wickets in their final warm-up game

England warmed up for the T20 World Cup with a six-wicket win over off-color Pakistan.

T20 World Cup: India’s need for speed and Pakistan’s over speeding to determine Group 2 pole position
First Cricket News

T20 World Cup: India’s need for speed and Pakistan’s over speeding to determine Group 2 pole position

India’s bowling is their weak link going into the T20 World Cup, whereas Pakistan and South Africa might overburden their speedsters with expectations.