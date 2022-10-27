Pakistan (PAK) vs Zimbabwe (ZIM) Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup: PAK restrict ZIM to 130/8 in 20 overs

After winning the toss, Zimbabwe were off to a flying start before Pakistan got wickets at regular intervals restricted them to 130/8 in 20 overs
|Zimbabwe
|Pakistan
|130/8 (20.0 ov) - R/R 6.5
|Batting
|Status
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|Ryan Burl
|not out
|10
|15
|0
|0
|Richard Ngarava
|not out
|3
|2
|0
|0
|Bowling
|0
|M
|R
|W
|Naseem Shah
|4
|0
|34
|0
|Mohammad Wasim
|4
|0
|24
|4
|Current Partnership
|Last Wicket 126/8 (19.3)
|
4 (4) R/R: 8
Ryan Burl 1(1)
Richard Ngarava 3(2)
|
Brad Evans 19(15) S.R (126.66)
b Mohammad Wasim
After winning the toss, Zimbabwe were off to a flying start before Pakistan got wickets at regular intervals restricted them to 130/8 in 20 overs
After 19 overs,Zimbabwe 120/7 ( Ryan Burl 9 , Brad Evans 13)
PAK vs ZIM LIVE
Another dropped catch from Pakistan but Haris Rauf will still finish with figures of 1/12 in 4 overs
Your reaction to @babarazam258's stunning catch❓ 👇#WeHaveWeWill | #T20WorldCup | #PAKvZIM pic.twitter.com/LuXDZLNeWO— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) October 27, 2022
PAK vs ZIM LIVE
Zimbabwe have lost four wickets in 6 deliveries. Two in the last over and now Wasim sends Raza and Jongwe back in the hut on the trot. Raza was caught in the deep by Haris Rauf for 9 off 16 and Jongwe has chopped one on to his stumps. They are seven down now
After 14 overs,Zimbabwe 95/5 ( Sikandar Raza 9 , Ryan Burl 0)
PAK vs ZIM LIVE SCORE
Shadab Khan gets two in two at the end of his fourth over. He first cleaned up Williams who went for the reverse sweep and missed the ball and completely and then dismissed Chakabva for a first-ball zero, courtesy a stunner from Babar Azam at first slip who grabbed a one-handed catch
After 13 overs,Zimbabwe 87/3 ( Sean Williams 24 , Sikandar Raza 8)
PAK vs ZIM LIVE SCORE
Zimbabwe get a couple of boundaries in that over and they have now started to push the paddle. Rightly so, they need to score runs aggressively to put up a good total
1️⃣0️⃣ overs done! 🎯— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) October 27, 2022
Zimbabwe are 67-3 with Haris, Wasim and Shadab picking up a wicket each 🏏#WeHaveWeWill | #T20WorldCup | #PAKvZIM pic.twitter.com/7Ifso020Rl
PAK vs ZIM LIVE
Shadab Khan got a breakthrough after he caught Milton Shumba off his bowling, diving to his right. This has been a good comeback from Pakistan after that kind of a start from Zimbabwe
ZIM vs PAK LIVE
Another back of the length delivery from Shaheen Afridi and Milton Shumba pulls it over mid on for a boundary
End of the Powerplay! 🇿🇼 are 47-2— Zimbabwe Cricket (@ZimCricketv) October 27, 2022
(Williams 4*, Shumba 0*)
📸 ICC/Getty #PAKvZIM | #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/TwGr7Mr5H1
Preview: Pakistan will hope to bounce back from their narrow defeat to India in their opening game in Melbourne when they take on Zimbabwe in their second outing of the T20 World Cup in Perth on Thursday.
T20 World Cup: Full coverage | Schedule | Results | Points Table | News | Photos
Pakistan had recovered from a shaky start after being invited to bat by India and managed to post a competitive 159 on the board thanks to fifties from Shan Masood and Iftikhar Ahmed, before their pace attack ran through the Indian top-order yet again, reducing them to 31/4 in the chase.
The Men in Green were clear favourites to collect a second T20 World Cup win against their arch-rivals, only to be undone by Virat Kohli’s brilliance as the star Indian batter produced an unbeaten 82, forging a 113-run fifth-wicket stand with Hardik Pandya and in the end, guiding his team over the line.
Skipper Babar Azam and wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan, Pakistan’s white-ball opening pair, will hope to bounce back to form against the Zimbabweans after getting dismissed cheaply by Arshdeep Singh on Sunday.
As for the bowling department, Shaheen Shah Afridi’s figures of 0/34 against India prompted discussions on whether he was rushed back into the squad and whether he is bowling at a hundred per cent at the moment, and the team think-tank might just consider resting him and bringing someone like a Mohammad Wasim Jr or a Mohammad Hasnain into the XI.
Zimbabwe progressed from the First Round of the ongoing competition with victories over Ireland and Scotland, their only defeat coming against the already-eliminated West Indies. The Craig Ervine-led side then started off on a shaky note against neighbours South Africa in their opening Super 12 game, the Proteas racing to 51/0 in three overs chasing 64 in a curtailed game before a heavy shower forced the game to be called off and the points to be split evenly.
Squads:
Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan(w), Babar Azam(c), Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Haider Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Asif Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Khushdil Shah, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Wasim Jr.
Zimbabwe: Regis Chakabva(w), Craig Ervine(c), Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Wesley Madhevere, Milton Shumba, Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Tendai Chatara, Blessing Muzarabani, Tony Munyonga, Wellington Masakadza, Brad Evans, Clive Madande, Richard Ngarava.
