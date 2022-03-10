Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Cricket

Pakistan Women Vs South Africa Women LIVE SCORE (odi)

Quick Scorecard Full scorecard Ball by ball commentary FP commentary

Pakistan Women Vs South Africa Women At Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui, 11 March, 2022

11 March, 2022
Starts 06:30 (IST)
Innings Break
South Africa Women

South Africa Women

223/9 (50.0 ov)

Match 9
Pakistan Women

Pakistan Women

Yet To Bat

South Africa Women Pakistan Women
223/9 (50.0 ov) - R/R 4.46

Innings Break

Masabata Klaas - 1

Trisha Chetty (W) - 0

This Over
Batting Status R B 4s 6s
Masabata Klaas not out 1 1 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Fatima Sana 10 1 43 3
Current Partnership Last Wicket 223/9 (50)

1 (1) R/R: 3

Trisha Chetty (W) 31(26) S.R (119.23)

b Fatima Sana

Pakistan vs South Africa Live Score, Women's Cricket World Cup 2022

  • FirstCricket Staff
  • March 10th, 2022
  • 22:02:04 IST

Toggle between the tabs above to switch between quick scorecard, full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary

Preview: Pakistan take on South Africa in search of their first win at the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2022 on Friday.

Bismah Maroof and Co are winless in the tournament thus far, having lost to India and Australia in their first two matches. They face a South African side who won their first match, beating Bangladesh by 32 runs.

In their latest game, Pakistan were restricted to 190/6, with fifties from Maroof and Aliya Riaz being the only positives as far as their batting card was concerned. In reply, Alyssa Healy wreaked havoc, scoring 72 off 79 balls.

Rachael Hayned (34) and skipper Meg Lanning (35) too contributed with the bat before Elysse Perry (26*) and Beth Mooney (23*) sealed the deal for the Aussies with seven wickets to spare.

Pakistan batters will need to step up. They were dismissed for just 137 while chasing a target of 245 against India in their first match, with opemer Sidra Ameen (30) top-scoring for them. Pakistan will hope to avoid a third straight defeat.

Click here for our full coverage of the 2022 Women's World Cup

Read all the Latest NewsTrending NewsCricket NewsBollywood NewsIndia News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: March 10, 2022 22:02:04 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

Women's Cricket World Cup 2022: 'Spectacular start', Twitter lauds India after comprehensive win over Pakistan
First Cricket News

Women's Cricket World Cup 2022: 'Spectacular start', Twitter lauds India after comprehensive win over Pakistan

The first clash between arch rivals since India's victory in the 2017 World Cup ended with Pakistan all out in the 43rd over for 137 in reply to India's 244 for seven.

Women's World Cup 2022 Photos: India outclass arch-rivals Pakistan to make winning start
Photos

Women's World Cup 2022 Photos: India outclass arch-rivals Pakistan to make winning start

Half-centuries by Pooja Vastrakar (67), Smriti Mandhana (52) and Sneh Rana (53 not out) helped India post a tricky 244 for seven after the team opted to bat.

India captain Mithali Raj becomes first woman cricketer to play in six World Cups
First Cricket News

India captain Mithali Raj becomes first woman cricketer to play in six World Cups

Mithali Raj, a 39-year-old veteran of many memorable matches, had made her maiden World Cup appearance in 2000.