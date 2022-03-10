Pakistan vs South Africa Live Score, Women's Cricket World Cup 2022

Toggle between the tabs above to switch between quick scorecard, full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary

Preview: Pakistan take on South Africa in search of their first win at the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2022 on Friday.

Bismah Maroof and Co are winless in the tournament thus far, having lost to India and Australia in their first two matches. They face a South African side who won their first match, beating Bangladesh by 32 runs.

In their latest game, Pakistan were restricted to 190/6, with fifties from Maroof and Aliya Riaz being the only positives as far as their batting card was concerned. In reply, Alyssa Healy wreaked havoc, scoring 72 off 79 balls.

Rachael Hayned (34) and skipper Meg Lanning (35) too contributed with the bat before Elysse Perry (26*) and Beth Mooney (23*) sealed the deal for the Aussies with seven wickets to spare.

Pakistan batters will need to step up. They were dismissed for just 137 while chasing a target of 245 against India in their first match, with opemer Sidra Ameen (30) top-scoring for them. Pakistan will hope to avoid a third straight defeat.

