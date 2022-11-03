Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  Pakistan vs South Africa LIVE score, T20 World Cup 2022: PAK lock horns with SA in Sydney
Pakistan vs South Africa, T20 World Cup, LIVE cricket score and updates, ball by ball commentary: Hello and welcome to the LIVE COVERAGE of the T20 World Cup fixture between Pakistan and South Africa

12:03 (IST)

Pakistan vs South Africa
Pakistan and South Africa are all set to lock horns with each other in a very important clash at SCG. The result of this game will certainly have an impact on the qualification scenarios. The Proteas are the only unbeaten side in the competition at the moment

11:37 (IST)

Hello and welcome to the LIVE COVERAGE of the T20 World Cup fixture between Pakistan and South Africa 

Highlights

Pakistan vs South Africa LIVE score, T20 World Cup 2022: PAK lock horns with SA in Sydney

Pakistan vs South Africa, T20 World Cup, LIVE CRICKET SCORE: PAK take on SA in Sydney.

PREVIEW: South Africa are all set to take on Pakistan in an all important clash in Sydney. While South Africa are unbeaten in the competition so far, Pakistan need to win both their remaining matches. The Proteas would now look to keep the momentum and take two important points.

Pakistan on the other side, have their work cut out. While they need wins in both the matches, the NRR will also play a crucial role in determining the qualification scenarios.

SQUADS:

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan(w), Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Haris, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Khushdil Shah, Haider Ali, Asif Ali

South Africa: Quinton de Kock(w), Temba Bavuma(c), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Reeza Hendricks

Updated Date: November 03, 2022 11:54:17 IST

