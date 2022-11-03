Pakistan vs South Africa LIVE score, T20 World Cup 2022: PAK lock horns with SA in Sydney

PREVIEW: South Africa are all set to take on Pakistan in an all important clash in Sydney. While South Africa are unbeaten in the competition so far, Pakistan need to win both their remaining matches. The Proteas would now look to keep the momentum and take two important points.

Pakistan on the other side, have their work cut out. While they need wins in both the matches, the NRR will also play a crucial role in determining the qualification scenarios.

SQUADS:

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan(w), Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Haris, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Khushdil Shah, Haider Ali, Asif Ali

South Africa: Quinton de Kock(w), Temba Bavuma(c), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Reeza Hendricks

