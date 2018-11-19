Pakistan vs New Zealand: From 'worst loss' to 'match to remember', how Twitterati reacted to Black Caps' dramatic win in 1st Test
Here are the best Twitter reactions to Pakistan's dramatic four-run loss to New Zealand in the first Test at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.
Debutant spinner Ajaz Patel claimed five wickets in the second innings as New Zealand beat Pakistan by four runs on a dramatic fourth day of the opening Test in Abu Dhabi on Monday.
Pakistan resumed the day on 37 for no loss, needing 139 runs for a victory to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series, but suffered a lower-order collapse, losing their last seven wickets for 41 runs to eventually get dismissed for 171 in 58.4 overs.
Azhar Ali (65), who had earlier stitched together an 82-run partnership with Asad Shafiq (45) to keep Pakistan’s hopes of a win alive, was the last batsman to fall when he was trapped in front of the wicket by left-armer Patel, who finished with 5-59.
A disappointed Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed said, "Obviously it is disappointing. The start today wasn't good, but the way Azhar and Asad played, we should have finished it off. The collapse after that was very disappointing for the team. We obviously need to give credit to Ajaz here."
While Sarfraz has a lot of talking to do, he will be spending more time after the match hearing and reading the rant of the Pakistani fans and cricket experts on social media for sure.
Here are best reactions on Pakistan's four-run loss in first Test:
Test match to remember
Black Caps getting the deserved praise
Is PCB management listening?
Taylor, himself, was at the losing end of a close finish some days back
Numbers that matter
You have to agree with this
An interesting analogy drawn here
The experts exchanging thoughts
The second Test will be played in Dubai from 24-28 November before the teams return to Abu Dhabi for the final Test from 3-7 December.
With inputs from Reuters
Nov 19, 2018
Nov 19, 2018
