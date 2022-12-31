Pakistan were 311/8 when the hosts announced the declaration on the final day of the Test with around 15 overs to go, leaving New Zealand 138 to chase.
Babar Azam on Saturday said that his team ‘took a chance ‘ after the Pakistan skipper made a shock declaration call on Day 5 of the first Test against New Zealand in Karachi.
Pakistan were 311/8 when the hosts announced the declaration on the final day of the Test with around 15 overs to go. Said Shakeel was batting on 55 along with Mir Hamza at the other end. New Zealand were eventually set a target of 138.
In their reply, New Zealand could only manage 61/1, losing the only wicket of Michael Bracewell. The match eventually ended in a draw. The second and final Test begins on 2 January.
“We said we’d go after a result,” said Babar on Saturday, as per ICC’s official website. “We took a chance, you never know. It’s cricket. Anything can happen,” added Babar.
“Saud and [Mohammad] Wasim Junior’s partnership was vital for us because it brought us into the game. That put the idea in my head that we could declare.
Babar stressed on the need to take ‘brave’ decisions. “At times you have to take brave decisions and take chances,” the 28-year-old added.
