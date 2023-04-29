You may have seen a cricket match being held up for various reasons; bowl going out of the park, fan storming into the ground, etc., but have you seen umpires stopping the game mid-way to fix the 30-yard circle in the playing area?

Something similar came about during the second Pakistan-New Zealand ODI at the Pindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on Saturday, with the umpires stopping the match to fix the 30-yard circle markers.

Watch the video here:

The 30-yard circle is a restricted area, inside which only a given number fielders can be placed during different stages of the innings.

New Zealand are currently touring Pakistan for a five-match T20 and ODI series’.

The ODI series started on 27 April, with Pakistan defeating the visiting Kiwis by five wickets in the first match.

The second ODI is supposed to take place on 29 April, the third on 3 May, the fourth on 5 May and the fifth on 7 May.

Earlier the T20 series came to a draw with both sides winning two matches each and one being abandoned due to rain.

