Ace Pakistan pacer Shaheen Afridi hinted that he has recovered from his injury and is ready to play for his national side in the Test series against New Zealand starting on 26 December, Monday.

Afridi hinted at this while answering a question from a fan during the meet and greet event of his Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise Lahore Qalandars.

Afridi was forced to leave the field during the T20 World Cup final against England at the MCG after his knee injury resurfaced and he was not able to bowl further.

After Pakistan’s 0-3 thumping in the recently concluded Test series against England, the fans are obviously disappointed. One of the fans asked Afridi, “You carried the Pakistan team on your shoulders in the T20 World Cup. When are you coming back? Because our team looks in tatters right now. Just because there isn’t a Shaheen Shah Afridi in the XI, we were knocked out of the World Test Championship as well!”



Afridi let the fans settle and then replied, “There’s a Test match 2 days later. If they call me for that, I’ll be available!” The fans erupted as soon as they heard Afridi’s response.

“You guys cried here (after Pakistan’s loss in the T20 World Cup final). You don’t know what we went through there. All three of us (Shaheen, Haris Rauf, and Fakhar Zaman) are sitting here, and you will see us back on the field very soon,” Afridi added on the T20 World Cup final loss.

However, Afridi was not named in the 16-men squad announced by the Pakistan Cricket Board for the New Zealand Test series.

Afridi faced a knee injury during the Test series against Sri Lanka in August and since then, has been in and out of the squad.

