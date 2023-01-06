Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  Pakistan vs New Zealand Highlights, 2nd Test Day 5 in Karachi: Match ends in draw, series 0-0

Cricket

Pakistan Vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE (test)

Quick Scorecard Full scorecard Ball by ball commentary FP commentary

Pakistan Vs New Zealand At National Stadium, Karachi, 02 January, 2023

02 January, 2023
Starts 10:30 (IST)
Match Ended
New Zealand

New Zealand

449/10 (131.0 ov)

277/5 (82.0 ov)

2nd Test
Pakistan

Pakistan

408/10 (133.0 ov)

304/9 (90.0 ov)

Pakistan drew with New Zealand

Naseem Shah - 10

Abrar Ahmed - 7

This Over
Batting Status R B 4s 6s
Naseem Shah not out 15 11 2 1
Abrar Ahmed not out 7 13 1 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Ish Sodhi 18 2 59 2
Current Partnership Last Wicket 287/9 (86.3)

17 (17) R/R: 4.85

Naseem Shah 10(8)
Abrar Ahmed 7(13)

Sarfaraz Ahmed (W) 118(176) S.R (67.04)

c Kane Williamson b Michael Bracewell

Pakistan vs New Zealand Highlights, 2nd Test Day 5 in Karachi: Match ends in draw, series 0-0

Pakistan vs New Zealand Highlights, 2nd Test Day 5: The series ended 0-0 after the second Test ended in a draw on Friday. The first Test, that was also held in Karachi last week, had also ended in a draw.

Pakistan vs New Zealand Highlights, 2nd Test Day 5 in Karachi: Match ends in draw, series 0-0

PAK vs NZ Live Score 2nd Test. AP

Pakistan vs New Zealand, 2nd Test Day 4 Report: Pakistan lost two wickets without scoring in its chase of the 319 winning target against New Zealand at the end of an eventful fourth day of the second Test on Thursday.

New Zealand set up its bid for a series victory in its first Test tour to Pakistan in 20 years after declaring its second innings on 277-5 and using the last three overs of the day to bowl opener Abdullah Shafique and nightwatchman Mir Hamza.

Pakistan was 0-2 at stumps and has to beat its previous highest successful chase of 314 runs in 1994 when Australia was beaten by one wicket at the same National Stadium.

On a day when the umpires made misjudgements, New Zealand left no doubt when captain Tim Southee knocked back Shafique’s off stump off the second ball which kept a bit low and Ish Sodhi clean bowled Hamza for a pair in the match to leave Pakistan in deep trouble.

Tom Blundell (74) and Michael Bracewell (74 not out) firmed up New Zealand’s ambitions with a 127-run stand. Blundell holed out in the deep as New Zealand looked for quick runs and Southee made a late declaration.

(with inputs from The Associated Press)

Updated Date: January 06, 2023 18:38:55 IST

