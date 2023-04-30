Pakistan vs New Zealand 2nd ODI toss report: Pakistan won the toss and opted to field for a second game in a row in the ongoing ODI series against New Zealand.

While Pakistan skipper Babar Azam announced three changes in the Pakistan lineup for the second ODI in Rawalpindi, with Abdullah Shafique, Usama Mir and the uncapped Ihsanullah getting included, the Black Caps brought in James Neesham and Henry Shipley for Adam Milne and Blair Tickner.

After having levelled the T20I series in the white-ball tour of Pakistan with a six-wicket win in the series finale, New Zealand will aim to bounce back after suffering a five-wicket defeat in the opening one-dayer at the Pindi Cricket Stadium.

Daryl Mitchell’s ton (113) ended up going in vain in the first ODI, with Pakistan opener Fakhar Zaman (117) hitting a century of his own and wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan’s unbeaten 42 helping Pakistan chase down the 289-run target with five wickets and nine deliveries to spare.

While Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium hosted the first three T20Is, Rawalpindi had been allotted the two remaining T20Is along with the first two ODIs.

Karachi’s National Stadium is scheduled to host the remaining three ODIs.

Teams:

New Zealand: Chad Bowes, Will Young, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w/c), Mark Chapman, Henry Nicholls, James Neesham, Rachin Ravindra, Henry Shipley, Ish Sodhi, Matt Henry

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam(c), Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Rizwan(w), Agha Salman, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Ihsanullah

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.