Pakistan vs New Zealand: Glenn Phillips starred with the bat as New Zealand beat Pakistan by two wickets in the third and deciding ODI.
Playing XI
Pakistan Fakhar Zaman, Shan Masood, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(wk), Haris Sohail, Agha Salman, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Mohammad Hasnain, Haris Rauf
New Zealand Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson(c), Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(wk), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson
Toss | Pakistan have opted to bat
After Pakistan won the first ODI by six wickets, New Zealand answered back to level the series 1-1 and prevented the third ODI from being a dead rubber.
The Kiwis will be excited with Kane Williamson getting amongst runs and Devon Conway as well scoring a crucial century.
Interestingly, the thing that should excite the Kiwis more is that Pakistan were on a winning streak in ODIs that was broken with a 79-run defeat.
Pakistan cricket is probably going through some internal turmoil, probably not. There have been questions about Babar Azam’s captaincy but that has not affected his performances with the bat at least.
It will be worthwhile to see if Pakistan can win the series or if the Kiwis will dominate and have an away series win to their name.
