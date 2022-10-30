Babar Azam’s poor run of form at the T20 World Cup continued into the third game as he was ran out just four by Netherland’s veteran Roelof van der Merwe during Super 12’s Group 2 encounter on Sunday.

The incident happened during the second over of the second innings while Pakistan were chasing a modest target of 92 after halting Netherlands innings at 91/9 in 20 overs.

Azam, who was struggling to score against the initial swing generated by Dutch pacers, took the risk of a non-existent single after pushing a ball slowly to mid-on where an alert Van der Merwe was quick on his feet to approach the ball. The Dutch fielder didn’t waste any time in throwing the ball to the non-striker end was spot on with his throw.

View this post on Instagram

While Azam feared the worst after a direct hit, the third umpire soon confirmed watching the replays that Azam was well short of the crease while the ball made an impact with the wickets.

With the four-run innings, Azam’s aggregate score is just 8 runs in three innings at the T20 World Cup with an average of 2.67.

Despite the early wicket, Pakistan remained comfortable in the chase with Azam’s partner Mohammad Rizwan got some runs under his name. At the time of writing, 39 not out of 28 deliveries while the side were 70/2.

