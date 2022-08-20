Pakistan vs Netherlands ODI Head-to-Head: PAK vs NED Head-to-Head records and stats

Babar Azam continued his fine form and he found good support from Mohammad Rizwan and Agha Salman as Pakistan beat the Netherlands by 6 wickets. After a nervy win in the first match, Pakistan will be thrilled with this performance as they brushed aside the Netherlands with more than 16 overs to spare.

The Netherlands won the toss and elected to bat first but this did not yield dividends. Pakistan pacers were on the money as Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah were on point by reducing the home side to 8 for 3 inside four overs.

For the hosts, a 109-run partnership between Bas de Leede (89) and Tom Cooper (66) was the only saving grace in an otherwise disastrous day for the Dutch. The Netherlands were bowled out for a paltry 186 in under 45 overs.

The Netherlands needed to pick up early wickets in order to stay in contention and Vivian Kingma gave them the perfect start as he dismissed Fakhar Zaman and Imam-ul-Haq in his second over. However, the trusted pair of Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan got together and forget a perfect 88-run stand to resurrect the innings.

When Babar was sent back for a 65-ball 57, Agha Salman walked in and smashed a century off just 35 balls. Salman and Rizwan, who too scored a half-century, chased down the target with 98 balls to spare.

Pakistan vs Netherlands ODI Head-to-Head:

Match Played: 5

Pakistan: 5

Netherlands: 0

No Result: 0

Pakistan vs Netherlands Previous ODI International:

Pakistan defeated the Netherlands by 6 wickets at Rotterdam on 18 August 2022.

Last 4 ODI results:

Pakistan won by 6 wickets

Pakistan won by 16 runs.

Pakistan won by 97 runs.

Pakistan won by 9 wickets.

Possible Playing XIs:

Pakistan: Imam ul Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Agha Salman, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Mohammad Wasim Jr

Netherlands: Max O’Dowd, Stephan Myburgh, Bas de Leede, Tom Cooper, Scott Edwards (c & wk), Teja Nidamanuru, Logan van Beek, Tim Pringle, Fred Klaassen, Paul van Meekeran, Shariz Ahmad

