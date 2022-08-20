Pakistan vs Netherlands 3rd ODI 2022: Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips and Squad updates

Haris Rauf and Mohammad Nawaz bagged three wickets as Babar Azam-led Pakistan won the second match against the Netherlands and register a series-clinching seven-wicket win in the second ODI at Rotterdam.

Batting first, Netherlands were bundled out for 186 in under 45 overs. Pakistan then chased it down with more than 16 overs to spare and their efforts were powered by fifties from Mohammad Rizwan, Babar Azam and Agha Salman.

For Netherlands, Bas de Leede (89) and Tom Cooper (66) added 109 runs to salvage a semblance of respectability. Netherlands were rocked early in their batting and were reduced to 8/3 inside the first four overs as Naseem Sham and Haris Rauf made the early inroads.

In response, Pakistan lost their openers early, but half-centuries from Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan resurrected the innings and then a cameo from Agha Salman saw them seal the win with more than 16 overs to spare. After Babar was dismissed for a 65-ball 57, Agha Salman, in only his second ODI match, marched in and smashed a half-century off just 35 balls.

A dominant Pakistan would hope the seal the series with another win and Netherlands need more potency in their bowling attack.

Pakistan vs Netherlands 3rd One Day International Telecast and Live Streaming:

The Pakistan vs Netherlands match will not be shown on any channel in India. It will be live streamed on the FanCode app.

Pakistan vs Netherlands Dream 11 Prediction:

Captain: Imam ul Haq

Vice-captain: Stephan Myburgh

Suggested Playing XI for Pakistan vs Netherlands 3rd One Day International Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Batsmen: Imam ul Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Stephan Myburgh, Tom Cooper

Wicket-keeper: Mohammad Rizwan

All-rounders: Mohammad Nawaz, Bas de Leede

Bowlers: Naseem Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Paul van Meekeran, Shariz Ahmad

Predicted Playing XIs:

Pakistan: Imam ul Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Agha Salman, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Mohammad Wasim Jr

Netherlands: Max O’Dowd, Stephan Myburgh, Bas de Leede, Tom Cooper, Scott Edwards (c & wk), Teja Nidamanuru, Logan van Beek, Tim Pringle, Fred Klaassen, Paul van Meekeran, Shariz Ahmad

