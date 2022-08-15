Pakistan vs Netherlands 1st ODI 2022: PAK vs NED Head-to-Head Records and Stats

The Netherlands is all set to welcome Pakistan for a three-match ODI series. The first match will be played on the 16th of August at the Hazelaarweg Stadium. The Dutch are coming on the back of a disappointing loss to New Zealand in the T20I series and would hope to put up a good fight against the Babar Azam-led side.

Pakistan, on the other hand, have named a strong squad for the ODI series and several members of the side will also be a part of the team for the Asia Cup that will be held later this month. Pakistan come on the back of an ODI win against West Indies and a drawn Test series against Sri Lanka and are overwhelming favourites to dominate Netherlands.

After these fixtures, Pakistan will take on England in a seven-match T20I series against England after the Asia Cup. These should give the side enough matches to prepare and understand their combinations before the T20 World Cup slated to be held in Australia.

“We have 11 trump cards. Each of them can be matchwinners on their day. I have faith in every one of them, whether batters or bowlers. I think the conditions will be similar to England,” Pakistan captain Babar Azam said before the series.

Pakistan vs Netherlands ODI Head-to-Head:

Match Played: 03

Pakistan: 03

Netherlands: 00

No Result: 00

Pakistan vs Netherlands Previous T20 International:

In the last clash between these two sides, Pakistan beat Netherlands by 97 runs in Paarl, on February 25, 2003.

Last 3 One Day International Results:

Pakistan won by 97 runs

Pakistan won by 9 wickets.

Pakistan won by 8 wickets.

Possible Playing XIs:

Pakistan: Imam ul Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Haris, Khushdil Shah, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Mohammad Wasim Jr

Netherlands: Max O’Dowd, Stephan Myburgh, Bas de Leede, Tom Cooper, Scott Edwards (c & wk), Teja Nidamanuru, Logan van Beek, Tim Pringle, Fred Klaassen, Paul van Meekeran, Shariz Ahmad

