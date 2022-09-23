England debutant Will Jacks impressed on his international debut on Friday as the 23-year-old opener scored a 22-ball 40 against Pakistan in the third and decisive T20I in Karachi.

The right-handed batter was handed his debut cap by Sam Curran and opened the English innings with Phil Salt. Jack’s senior partner, Salt (8) fell as early as third over with just 18 runs on the board.

The debutant, who has a prior experience of 80-odd T20 first-class games, took charge in the powerplay as he swiftly took England total to 57 runs by the end of the powerplay. Newly-in Dawid Malan was a mere spectator at the other end as Jacks clobbered as many as six boundaries in the next three overs to set up England towards a big total.

Jacks scoring rate, however, came down with introduction of spinners as he didn’t hit any boundaries post the powerplay and eventually fell to Usman Qadir in the ninth over. The lanky batter failed to read a googly and shot the ball to an alert Mohammad Nawaz at cow corner. At the time of his departure, England’s score read 82/4. At the time of writing, England were 187/3 in 17.3 overs.

Who is Will Jacks?

Will Jacks made his international debut for England on 23 September 2022 after establishing his name as a power-hitter in the English, Australian, and Pakistani T20 domestic leagues. Also, a handy off-spinner, the 6-feet-1-inch tall cricketer was born in Surrey in 1998.

Will Jacks’ first three balls after tea 👀 Tune in ➡️ https://t.co/2UzV84p646 pic.twitter.com/hyFSTvTxfV — England Cricket (@englandcricket) August 11, 2022

He made his debut for the Surrey County side in 2018 and played over 100 T20 games at the level since then while also featuring for Hobart Hurricanes (Big Bash), Oval Invincibles (The Hundred) and Islamabad United (PSL).

Looking forward to watch another exciting English talent coming up; Will Jacks who is making his debut today! 💥 He is also one of the leading run-scorers of this year and that too at 150+ SR, saw him in The Hundred where he was in sublime form#PAKvENGpic.twitter.com/63gr83Fhvo — Sʏᴇᴅ Sʜᴀʀɪϙ Hᴜssᴀɪɴ (@ShariqHussain_) September 23, 2022

The Englishman has a century and 20 half centuries to his name while averaging 29-plus While accumulating close to 2500 runs. His top score in the format to this date is 108 not out. At the last T20 Blast, the batter striked at a staggering rate of 150-plus and gained the masses’ attention when he shot a 25-ball century in a T10 franchise game.

