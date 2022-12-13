'Should we stop playing Tests?': Babar Azam to reporter's suggestion of concentrating on T20Is

Pakistan once again registered a disappointing result on home soil as they endured a 26-run defeat against England in the second Test of the three-match series at the Multan Cricket Stadium on Monday.

The hosts had already been trailing 1-0 in the series and now the English brigade gained an impregnable lead with another dominant performance on their historic tour.

After the second Test, Pakistan skipper Babar Azam addressed reporters in the post-match press conference. Following some discussion about Pakistan’s batting collapse, a journalist asked Azam if, he and Mohammad Rizwan, should consider focusing on T20Is more.

The journalist asked, “This question is on the behalf of the fans. They believe that Babar and Rizwan should focus on T20I matches.” He also pointed out the reason behind this thought. According to him, the Pakistan side is quite dependable on these two batters. Thus, as soon as they depart, the remaining players collapse like a deck of cards.

Babar Azam responds to the question of him and Mohammad Rizwan focusing on T20 cricket only and not playing Test cricket 😅 #PAKvENG pic.twitter.com/tJtJyN2YMX — Farid Khan (@_FaridKhan) December 12, 2022

Azam did not wait for him to finish the question. Interrupting the media person, the cricketer cross-questioned, “So what are you trying to say? Should we stop playing Tests?” The unexpected response surprised the reporter who replied, “No, I’m just seeking your thoughts on this matter. Should you guys play T20Is?”

In the end, the 28-year-old batter brushed off the topic by stating, “No sir, I am not actually thinking about anything like that.”

