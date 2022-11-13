Pakistan put up a dismal batting display during the high-stake T20 World Cup final against England in Melbourne on Sunday and batting effort of their captain Babar Azam didn’t sit well with retired Indian bowler Harbhajan Singh, who questioned Azam’s approach.

Sent in to bat first, Pakistan could only score 137/8 in 20 overs with Azam scoring a 28-ball 32 while opening the innings with Mohammad Rizwan, who disappointed as well with 15-run knock. Azam’s innings, where he shot two boundaries, was the second highest contribution on the day after Shan Masood’s 38 (28) while Shadab Khan was the next best with a 14-ball 20.

Azam’s effort, however, was found wanting by Harbhajan, who felt that Pakistan skipper was pretty ordinary on the day and was not acceptable from the leader of the team.

“Pakistan will be disappointed with their batting effort today. And Babar was pretty ordinary in my book. You are the captain of the ship and you cannot bat like that. You are putting you team in deep deep trouble. Come over it,” said Harbhajan on Star Sports.

Azam actually got out at a crucial juncture of the game as he was dismissed by Adil Rashid (2/22) in the 12th over when the Pakistan opener played an uncharacteristic half-hearted cross-batted stroke to play it back to the spinner for a caught and bowl dismissal.

Chasing the paltry total, England felt the pressure of a T20 World Cup final as well as at the time of writing they were 87/4 in 13 overs. Ben Stokes (20*) and Moeen Ali (2*) were on the crease as they needed 51 runs off 42 balls to win the game.

