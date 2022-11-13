English spinner Adil Rashid handed his side an upper hand in Pakistan vs England T20 World Cup final on Sunday with a remarkable spell of 4-1-22-2, which crippled the Men in Green’s effort to put up a strong total on the board.

Introduced to attack in the eighth over, when in-form Babar Azam was looking to rebuild Pakistan’s innings with hard-hitting Mohammad Harris, the 34-year-old wrist spinner struck with his first delivery in Harris. The right-hander, who scored 8 runs off 12 balls, failed to middle a tossed-up slow delivery and was caught on long-on by Ben Stokes.

Rashid failed to make an impact in his second over on the trot as he gave away nine runs with Shan Masood and Azam being cautious against him. However, captain Jos Buttler decided to hand another over to the spinner and Rashid made the most out of it with a wicket-maiden over that sent back a set Azam for 32 (28).

With the wicket maiden, Rashid became the fourth bowler to achieve the feat in at T20 World Cup final. Pakistan’s Mohammad Amir was the first to achieve the feat in 2009, followed Sri Lanka’s Angelo Mathews (2012) and West Indies’ Samuel Badree (2016).

The departure of Azam took a real toll on Pakistan’s batting order as at 84/3 at the end of the 12th over, the green-clad outfit could only add 53 runs in the remaining eight overs as the remaining of the English bowlers made most of the momentum provided by their veteran spinner. Pakistan could only put up a 137/8 in 20 overs with Sam Curran delivering a spell of his lifetime in 3/12 while Chris Jordan also was among wickets at 2/27.

