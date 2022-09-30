Pakistan vs England has produced variety of matches thus far. There have been two matches where a team has scored 200-plus runs. There has been one which was a low-scoring affair as well. Five games in and this seven-match series has been a spectacular watch. As things stand, Pakistan lead England 3-2.

Babar Azam being bounced out cheaply for second straight time in successive encounters by Mark Wood has cause for concern for the Pakistan setup. Regardless, Babar is still the second leading-scorer on either side, and may get a night off from Wood’s 150kph crowd-silencers as England look to preserve him for the upcoming T20 World Cup.

Australia will offer different conditions and pitches than ones on offer in Pakistan. But both teams can only benefit in their preparations with such high octane action.

When will Pakistan vs England 6th T20I be played?

The sixth Pakistan vs England T20I will be played on Friday, 30 September.

What time will Pakistan vs England 6th T20I be played?

Pakistan vs England match will start at 8 PM IST, with the toss taking place at 7.30 PM.

Where will Pakistan vs England 6th T20I be played?

The sixth T20I between Pakistan and England will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

Where to watch and live stream Pakistan vs England 6th T20I?

The sixth T20I between Pakistan and England will be telecast live on Sony Six and Sony Six HD channels, and streamed live on the SonyLIV app. You can also browse Firstpost.com for live updates.

