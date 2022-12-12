Pakistan's Mohammad Ali had a controversial moment with England's Ben Stokes on Monday when the tailender refused to shake hands with the English captain towards the end of the game
Pakistan’s Mohammad Ali had a controversial moment with England’s Ben Stokes on Monday when the tailender refused to shake hands with the English captain towards the end of the game as the visitors defeated the hosts by 26 runs on the fourth day of the second Test in Multan.
The incident happened when Pakistan were 328/9 while chasing 355. Batting at No.11, Ali was facing Ollie Robinson and nicked a ball to Ollie Pope behind. While there was no doubt in the decision but Ali opted for DRS review with nothing to lose. The review paused England celebration by a minute as the third umpires went through the customs. This didn’t stop Stokes from walking up to Ali for a handshake.
Ali refused to shake hands with the English captain suggesting the match is not over untill the decision is out as the duo exchanged few unheard words. Stokes then backed off but the duo did return to shake hands once the dismissal was confirmed. This time Ali was the one to approach Stokes, congratulating the side on the win.
With the win, England now have taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match Test series as they earlier won the opening Test in Rawalpindi by 74 runs.
On the fourth day of the second Test, the game hung in balance as Pakistan were 198/4 with Saud Shakeel and Imam-Ul-Haq on the crease. The duo, however, departed in quick succession after adding 80 runs for the wicket as Mark Wood grabbed four wickets to wipe out Pakistan tailenders.
