In an extraordinary visual to the eyes, in what has already been an extraordinary batting display from England, star batter Joe Root was seen batting left-handed in the first Test match against Pakistan at Rawalpindi on Sunday.

Root batted left-handed for a few overs after reaching his half-century against spinner Zahid Mahmood in the 23rd over. Interestingly, he was dropped on the first ball he faced as a left-hander. Root tried to sweep Mahmood but the ball went straight to mid-wicket. Albeit, Naseem couldn’t take the catch as the ball brushed his fingers and left him.

The ploy to bat as a left-hander was to counter the right-arm spinner bowling from round the wicket angle. Root, although, did not continue the antic for long and returned to bat right-handed again.

Root scored 73 runs from 69 deliveries that included six boundaries.

The fans, however, were ecstatic to see Root playing left-handed and the Twitterati did not resist talking about this sight.

In fact, South Africa spinner Tabraiz Shamsi too joined the discussion joking, “I can’t play the sweep shot even while batting right-handed, and here’s Joe Root casually playing it perfectly batting left-handed in a Test match!”

I cant play the sweep shot even while batting right handed and here’s Joe Root casually playing it perfectly batting left handed… IN A TEST MATCH! Incredible 🤯😅 https://t.co/zxdMBTDZxv — Tabraiz Shamsi (@shamsi90) December 4, 2022



The fans mocked the surface which was as flat as possible and added that the inexperience of Pakistan’s bowling allowed Root to take such risk. Watch some other interesting reactions –

Joe Root mocking pakistan by batting lefty and they’re enjoying 😂 — Sayam Ahmad (@sayam_ahmad_) December 4, 2022

Joe Root batting at Test level left-handed, what a mockery 😂😂😂 — England’s Barmy Army (@TheBarmyArmy) December 4, 2022

Joe Root has just actually just batted left handed, no switch, but actual left handed stance.

Already looks a better left handed bat than Shikar Dhawan and Rishabh Pant #PAKvENG — James Chan (@JamesChuChan) December 4, 2022

