Cricket

Pakistan vs England: Joe Root bats left-handed to counter spin; Watch Video

Joe Root was dropped at mid-wicket on the first ball he tried to play as a left-hander. He didn’t continue to switch the stance subsequently.

Joe Root scored 73 runs from 69 deliveries. AP

In an extraordinary visual to the eyes, in what has already been an extraordinary batting display from England, star batter Joe Root was seen batting left-handed in the first Test match against Pakistan at Rawalpindi on Sunday.

Root batted left-handed for a few overs after reaching his half-century against spinner Zahid Mahmood in the 23rd over. Interestingly, he was dropped on the first ball he faced as a left-hander. Root tried to sweep Mahmood but the ball went straight to mid-wicket. Albeit, Naseem couldn’t take the catch as the ball brushed his fingers and left him.

The ploy to bat as a left-hander was to counter the right-arm spinner bowling from round the wicket angle. Root, although, did not continue the antic for long and returned to bat right-handed again.

Root scored 73 runs from 69 deliveries that included six boundaries.

Watch the video here:


The fans, however, were ecstatic to see Root playing left-handed and the Twitterati did not resist talking about this sight.

In fact, South Africa spinner Tabraiz Shamsi too joined the discussion joking, “I can’t play the sweep shot even while batting right-handed, and here’s Joe Root casually playing it perfectly batting left-handed in a Test match!”


The fans mocked the surface which was as flat as possible and added that the inexperience of Pakistan’s bowling allowed Root to take such risk. Watch some other interesting reactions –

Updated Date: December 04, 2022 16:35:05 IST

