Pakistan vs England: ‘Amazing to see how we won the last two games’, says Moeen Ali on series win

England thumped Pakistan 4-3 in the seven-match series, winning the last match by a mammoth 67 runs at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Sunday.

Pakistan were ahead in the series having won three of the first five games. However, England displayed their batting prowess and won the last two games to clinch the series. While there were a few close finishes in the series, England batted their opponents out in the last two games.

The Three Lions skipper Moeen Ali expressed his delight at the post-match presentation, stating that such batting definitely gives a lot of confidence. He also said that their bowling was good throughout the series.

“Brilliant game from us, we played well from the start. I thought our bowling was outstanding, throughout the series we bowled really well. When the team is batting like that, it gives a lot of confidence. Credit to the boys for the way they played.

“We needed two must-win games. It was amazing to see how we won the last two games. Also shows the depth we have in our squad.”

Meanwhile, Babar Azam said that his team needs to improve in the shortest format of the game. Chasing a target of 210, Pakistan lost openers Babar and Mohammad Rizwan within the first two overs, and that almost sealed the match for England. The Pakistan middle order has failed time and again and that didn’t on Sunday.

“It was definitely difficult. With 200 runs on the board, if we lose early wickets, it puts pressure on the other batters. This series was vital for us.

“We need to improve in the shortest format. I also mentioned at the toss, that we have a good bowling attack. Haris is bowling well, and he is improving every day,” Babar said at the post-match presentation.

The two captains also expressed their gratitude to the fans.

“I think entire Pakistan was waiting for this, even we were happy to host England,” Babar said.

Moeen Ali thanked the PCB as well. “I want to thank the crowd and want to thank the PCB for hosting us.”

