Pak vs Eng Live Scores:
|England
|Pakistan
|187/3 (18.5 ov) - R/R 9.93
|Batting
|Status
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|Dawid Malan
|Batting
|65
|43
|7
|2
|Harry Brook
|Batting
|37
|26
|1
|3
|Bowling
|0
|M
|R
|W
|Mohammad Hasnain
|4
|0
|32
|1
|Haris Rauf
|3.5
|0
|22
|0
|Current Partnership
|Last Wicket 101/3 (9.5)
|
86 (86) R/R: 9.55
Harry Brook 37(26)
Dawid Malan 39(28)
|
Ben Duckett 30(19) S.R (157.89)
run out (Mohammad Rizwan)
Pakistan vs England 7th T20I, LIVE Score and Updates: With the series squared at 3-3, the hosts and the visitors fight out one last time to claim the series.
Dawid Malan is hurt on the ribs and goes down on the ground straight away. A short delivery from Hasnain, Malan tries a pull but only gloves it to deflect on his ribs. Looked like he was hit quite hard but sends the physio back. Takes a single and gets of the strike on next ball.
Harry Brook hits a maximum to end the 17th over. Just a flick of the wrists, and the ball drops only after the boundary line over the backward square leg!
Pak vs Eng Live Scores, fifty for Dawid Malan:
Pak vs Eng Live Scores, Dawid Malan scoring runs:
Harry Brook uses his feet and lofts inside-out and the ball has enough to clear the boundary line! England have kept the momentum going despite of wickets. Khushdil Shah at long-off runs to his left, and tries to catch, but couldn't reach there in time.
Pak vs Eng Live Scores, Ben Duckett departs:
<Wicket> Ben Duckett is dismissed with some lightning stuff behind the stumps by Rizwan. Duckett had an inside edge and tried to sneak out of the crease. Rizwan was sharp - as sharp as MSD, grabs the ball and disturbs the stumps in a whisker of a second. Ben Duckett 30(19) run out (Rizwan)
It is almost as if the two batters are competing out there for boundaries. After Malan's heave, Duckett comes down the track to Shadab Khan and hits it for one of the flattest sixes, straight down the ground, you would ever see.
Pak vs Eng Live Scores, first six:
Dawid Malan is in the mood today. A half-volley by Shadab Khan and heaved over the mid-wicket for a mighty six!
That has also brought up the 50-partnership between these two - Malan and Duckett!
Ben Duckett now competes with Malan in the boundary race... A grounded shot, but excellently timed through the extra-cover for four runs.
Iftikhar gives 12 runs in his first over.
Pakistan: 77/2 after 8 overs.
Welcome, Iftikhar Ahmed! A very well timed inside out shot by Dawid Malan over the extra-cover region to greet Iftikhar to bowling. A half-volley on the off stump and Malan reacts. The boundary cushions has been pulled back, as the original line drawn on the grass is visible. If that was the boundary line, it would have been a six.
Ben Duckett reverse sweeps Shadab Khan for a beautiful boundary. Full delivery on the middle stump, but Duckett timed it brilliantly over the covers.
Pak vs Eng Live Scores, end of powerplay:
A four in the backward square leg region, just before the powerplay ends for England. Some sloppy stuff by Mohammad Wasim Jr. in the deep who lets the ball pass through him after an awkward bounce. Ben Duckett gets his first boundary.
Pak vs Eng Live Scores, Phil Salt run-out:
<Wicket> A massive blunder from England and Phil Salt has been run out in the poorest of the ways. Malan misses the shot on a delivery that was drifting down the legs. The ball hits the thigh pads and rolls towards short fine leg. Shadab Khan was athletic and threw the ball to the non-striker's end where Salt had already covered more than half of the pitch to sneak a single. A loopy throw, but a direct hit from Shadab results in Salt being way short of the crease. Philip Salt 20(12) run out (Shadab Khan)
Hello and Welcome to our LIVE coverage of the series finale between England and Pakistan! As good as a seven-match series can get, both sides have won three games so far, with the trophy on line now. While Pakistan inched ahead of England after the fifth game, winning some nail-biting matches in the final over, England made sure that they did not want to go in death overs and chased down the target within 15 overs. As closely fought a series this has been, the final match will only do justice if it goes down to the wire. A swashbuckling knock from Phil Salt turned Babar Azam's well-timed innings, fruitless in the last match. But both sides are expected to make some changes in this match and an exciting contest awaits. Feel free to scroll further down before toss and playing XI updates...
Preview: After a couple of one-sided and a couple of nerve-cracking contests between Pakistan and England, the series that is being played after 17 long years is down to one final match at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.
The seven-match series is levelled at 3-3. Teams don’t generally play a seven-match bilateral series. But teams also do not visit another country after 17 years (unless it is Pakistan). Nevertheless, both the teams will be raring to go and seal the series to gain momentum ahead of the T20 World Cup down under.
All the multinational/ bilateral tournaments are counted more as a practice session towards the World Cup. However, the series do have their own importance and this series now has all the hype to talk about, considering the way it has unfolded.
England might look strong on paper, but the teams have fared equally well on field. And Pakistan, in fact, have had an edge in more crucial situations. They have produced some excellent seamers from time to time and it has been profound in this series as well. But they will want to forget the last match when the English batters hammered everyone and chased a 170-run target in 14.3 overs.
It will be interesting to see if Jos Buttler plays the decider, as Moeen Ali spilled the beans in the last match that we would not know until the start of the match. Mark Wood or Chris Woakes or both might play the last match to get more game time.
For Pakistan, Mohammad Rizwan and Haris Rauf, their best players in both the departments this series are quite a surety in the playing XI. Babar Azam getting amongst runs will also be a big boost for the hosts.
However, this is not the end for both sides as Pakistan will be involved in a tri-series against Bangladesh and hosts New Zealand, whereas England will play three games against the World Cup hosts Australia.
Squads:
Pakistan: Squad: Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Haris(w), Shan Masood, Khushdil Shah, Iftikhar Ahmed, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Aamer Jamal, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Shahnawaz Dahani, Mohammad Rizwan, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Usman Qadir, Abrar Ahmed
England: Squad: Philip Salt(w), Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Ben Duckett, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali(c), Sam Curran, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley, Richard Gleeson, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Will Jacks, Liam Dawson, Olly Stone, Tom Helm, Luke Wood, Jordan Cox
