The seven-match T20I series between Pakistan and England is turning out to be a thriller. The teams have been very competitive in the series and as a result, they are on level terms after four games. The series is tied at 2-2 and as they face off in the fifth fixture, Pakistan and England will have hopes of edging ahead at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on September 28, 2022.

Pakistan celebrated their 200th T20I with a thrilling win in the fourth T20I that swung like a pendulum in Karachi. The hosts ran out England’s last batter at 19.2 overs to record a three-run win.

The 18th over of the run chase had almost settled the match for England with Liam Dawson smashing Mohammad Hasnain for a six, four off a no-ball, four, four, and another four, before a dot and a single on the last two balls. The over had begun with England needing 33 and at its conclusion, the tourists needed nine off 12.

However, bowler Haris Rauf showed his class at the death, taking three of the final four wickets before the last man Reece Topley was run out to secure victory, levelling what has been an enthralling series so far.

Coming to the fifth T20I, both teams will be eager to take the upper hand in the series by winning the clash.

Karachi leg completed ✅ 🛬 We move to Lahore for the remainder of the T20I series 🏏#PAKvENG | #UKSePK pic.twitter.com/WmcMDwVs0f — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) September 26, 2022

Notably, the series will now move to Lahore, which means that once again the pitch will prove an excellent one from a batting perspective thus providing an advantage to England, who have a better batting line-up than the hosts, especially the middle-order.

England’s strength-in-depth batting was visible even in defeat as the middle order made up for the top order’s failings, whilst Liam Dawson batting at number eight so nearly took the tourists home with 34 from 17 balls.

Therefore, the visitors will be confident that they can outscore Pakistan provided the home top order is dismissed relatively cheaply.

However, Pakistan are an extremely unpredictable side and can’t be taken lightly. On their day, they can stun anyone with their performance and it was evident when they chased down the 200-run target without losing even a single wicket in the second T20I of the series.

Pakistan vs England Head-to-Head in T20Is

Pakistan and England have faced each other in 25 T20Is so far. England lead the head-to-head record with 15 wins while Pakistan have won 8. One game was a tie and another ended in No Result.

Squads:

Pakistan Squad: Mohammad Rizwan(w), Babar Azam(c), Haider Ali, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Usman Qadir, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Shahnawaz Dahani, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Haris, Aamer Jamal

England Squad: Philip Salt(w), Will Jacks, Dawid Malan, Ben Duckett, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali(c), Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Reece Topley, Alex Hales, David Willey, Luke Wood, Richard Gleeson, Olly Stone, Jordan Cox, Tom Helm

