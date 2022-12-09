Pakistan vs England LIVE score 2nd Test Day 1: ENG elect to bat vs PAK

|England
|Pakistan
|36/0 (8.0 ov) - R/R 4.5
|Batting
|Status
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|Zak Crawley
|Batting
|17
|32
|3
|0
|Ben Duckett
|Batting
|16
|16
|3
|0
|Bowling
|0
|M
|R
|W
|Faheem Ashraf
|4
|1
|16
|0
|Mohammad Ali
|4
|1
|17
|0
|Current Partnership
|Last Wicket 0/0 (0)
|
36 (36) R/R: 4.5
Zak Crawley 17(32)
Ben Duckett 16(16)
|
0 0(0) S.R (0)
Pakistan vs England, 2nd Test, Day 1, Live cricket score and updates, ball by ball commentary: Catch all the LIVE UPDATES from the second Test between Pakistan and England
Toss Update: England have won the toss and have elected to bat
Playing XI
Pakistan: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Agha Salman, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Zahid Mahmood, Mohammad Ali, Abrar Ahmed
England: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope(w), Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes(c), Will Jacks, Ollie Robinson, Jack Leach, Mark Wood, James Anderson
Preview: England and Pakistan will be up against each other in the second Test in Multan. The visitors put up a brilliant show especially in the last hour of the final day of the first Test and eventually clinched a win by 74 runs after bundling out the hosts for 268 in the second innings while chasing 343.
England’s aggressive approach with the bat has done wonders for them in the recent and they continued it in the first Test as well. The visiting side posted 657 in the first innings while scored 264/7 (D) in the second. Pakistan also unveiled a good show in the first innings with the bat and put up 579 in reply.
Player of the series the last time he played in Multan 🌟
🗣️ @ImamUlHaq12 looks ahead to his homecoming Test#PAKvENG | #UKSePK pic.twitter.com/IfQiuOekK6
— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) December 8, 2022
While Pakistan will now seek to make a comeback, England would be looking to take an unassailable lead.
READ: Gunshots reportedly heard in Multan ahead of 2nd Test
SQUADS:
Pakistan: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam(c), Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan(w), Agha Salman, Naseem Shah, Zahid Mahmood, Mohammad Ali, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Shan Masood, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Nauman Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Abrar Ahmed
England: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope(w), Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes(c), Will Jacks, Ollie Robinson, Jack Leach, Mark Wood, James Anderson, Keaton Jennings, Rehan Ahmed, Ben Foakes, Jamie Overton
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
The ‘Bazball’ era has well and truly arrived as England beat Pakistan in their own backyard, registering a historic overseas win.
As many as four England batters including Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pop, and Harry Brook smashed a century each to their names on Day 1 of the first Test against Pakistan.
Bazball is a homage to new England head coach Brendon McCullum’s aggressive free-wheeling approach instilled in the side since taking over in May.