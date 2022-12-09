Pakistan vs England LIVE score 2nd Test Day 1: ENG elect to bat vs PAK

Toss Update: England have won the toss and have elected to bat

Playing XI

Pakistan: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Agha Salman, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Zahid Mahmood, Mohammad Ali, Abrar Ahmed

England: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope(w), Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes(c), Will Jacks, Ollie Robinson, Jack Leach, Mark Wood, James Anderson

Preview: England and Pakistan will be up against each other in the second Test in Multan. The visitors put up a brilliant show especially in the last hour of the final day of the first Test and eventually clinched a win by 74 runs after bundling out the hosts for 268 in the second innings while chasing 343.

England’s aggressive approach with the bat has done wonders for them in the recent and they continued it in the first Test as well. The visiting side posted 657 in the first innings while scored 264/7 (D) in the second. Pakistan also unveiled a good show in the first innings with the bat and put up 579 in reply.

Player of the series the last time he played in Multan 🌟 🗣️ @ImamUlHaq12 looks ahead to his homecoming Test#PAKvENG | #UKSePK pic.twitter.com/IfQiuOekK6 — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) December 8, 2022

While Pakistan will now seek to make a comeback, England would be looking to take an unassailable lead.

SQUADS:

Pakistan: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam(c), Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan(w), Agha Salman, Naseem Shah, Zahid Mahmood, Mohammad Ali, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Shan Masood, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Nauman Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Abrar Ahmed

England: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope(w), Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes(c), Will Jacks, Ollie Robinson, Jack Leach, Mark Wood, James Anderson, Keaton Jennings, Rehan Ahmed, Ben Foakes, Jamie Overton

