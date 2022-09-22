Pakistan vs England Live score, updates 2nd T20I: Haris Rauf cleans up Salt; ENG lose 3 vs PAK

Pak vs ENG LIVE SCORE
WICKET! Haris Rauf has a wicket now. He bowls it full, quick and straight as Salt tries to go for the slog but misses the ball completely as it rattles the stumps behind
|England
|Pakistan
|101/4 (12.3 ov) - R/R 8.08
|Batting
|Status
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|Harry Brook
|Batting
|2
|4
|0
|0
|Bowling
|0
|M
|R
|W
|Mohammad Nawaz
|3.3
|0
|38
|1
|Current Partnership
|Last Wicket 101/4 (12.3)
|
6 (6) R/R: 6
Harry Brook 2(4)
Ben Duckett 4(2)
|
Ben Duckett 43(22) S.R (195.45)
b Mohammad Nawaz
Pakistan vs England, 2nd T20I, LIVE CRICKET SCORE and UPDATES, ball by ball commentary: Salt and Ben Duckett provided the much-needed resistance to England after the visitors lost two wickets on the trot but Haris Rauf eventually broke the stand as he cleaned up Salt for 30
Pakistan vs ENG LIVE SCORE
FOUR! Another sweep from Duckett and he gets another boundary in the over. Qadir is tossing it up and the left-handed batter has been sweeping those away with ease
Pak vs England LIVE SCORE
FOUR! Duckett now gets the reverse sweep into play. Nawaz who is bowling round the wicket again bowls that touch shorter and the batter hammers it away for a boundary
Pak vs England LIVE SCORE
FOUR! Duckett sweeps that one nicely to get a boundary on the leg side. Nawaz bowled that touch back of the length, moving away from the left-hander
Pak vs England LIVE SCORE
The ball is keeping a bit low now. Spinners are going to play an important role in the second half especially. A score of somewhere around 150-155 seems to be a good one on this track
Pakistan vs ENG LIVE CRICKET SCORE
WICKET! That's another one for Dahani. He has cleaned up Malan on the first ball around his legs. The pacer bowled that one full, on to leg stump line as Malan tried to guide that towards the leg side but missed the ball. England lose two in two now
Pak vs ENG LIVE CRICKET SCORE
WICKET! That's the wicket that Pakistan wanted. Dahani gets the breakthrough. He bowls that length ball, on to the stumps, Hales tries to pull that one again but misses the ball completely as it kept a bit low. He has been cleaned up
Pakistan vs ENG LIVE CRICKET SCORE
FOUR! Another boundary in the over. Hales had miscued that one. Haris Rauf bowls a length ball, just outside off and the batter gives himself room again, slashes it hard and gets a boundary to the deep backward point region
Pakistan vs England LIVE CRICKET SCORE
FOUR! Back of the length from Haris Rauf, outside off and Salt had enough time to get into the position and pull it to the mid-wicket boundary
PAK vs England LIVE CRICKET SCORE
FOUR! Another boundary. But the bowler can't really do much about it. Dahani bowls that full, outside off and Hales throws his bat on it. He gets the outside edge as the ball runs down to the boundary behind
Pakistan vs ENG LIVE CRICKET SCORE
Pak vs ENG LIVE CRICKET SCORE
Pakistan vs England, 2nd T20I, LIVE CRICKET SCORE and UPDATES, ball by ball commentary: Hello and welcome to the LIVE COVERAGE of the second match between Pakistan and England.
PREVIEW: Pakistan and England will be up against each other in the second T20I in Karachi. The England side has taken a 1-0 lead in the series after winning the first encounter by 6 wickets. After restricting the hosts to 158/7 in 20 overs, England chased down the target in the final over.
The middle-order batting vows have continued for Pakistan and the team management needs to rejig the strategies to get some positive results.
SQUAD:
Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan(w), Babar Azam(c), Haider Ali, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Usman Qadir, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Aamer Jamal
England: Philip Salt(w), Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Ben Duckett, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali(c), Sam Curran, David Willey, Luke Wood, Adil Rashid, Richard Gleeson, Liam Dawson, Olly Stone, Will Jacks, Jordan Cox, Tom Helm
