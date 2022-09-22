Pakistan vs England Live score, updates 2nd T20I: Haris Rauf cleans up Salt; ENG lose 3 vs PAK

Pakistan vs England, 2nd T20I, LIVE CRICKET SCORE and UPDATES, ball by ball commentary: Hello and welcome to the LIVE COVERAGE of the second match between Pakistan and England.

PREVIEW: Pakistan and England will be up against each other in the second T20I in Karachi. The England side has taken a 1-0 lead in the series after winning the first encounter by 6 wickets. After restricting the hosts to 158/7 in 20 overs, England chased down the target in the final over.

The middle-order batting vows have continued for Pakistan and the team management needs to rejig the strategies to get some positive results.

SQUAD:

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan(w), Babar Azam(c), Haider Ali, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Usman Qadir, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Aamer Jamal

England: Philip Salt(w), Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Ben Duckett, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali(c), Sam Curran, David Willey, Luke Wood, Adil Rashid, Richard Gleeson, Liam Dawson, Olly Stone, Will Jacks, Jordan Cox, Tom Helm

