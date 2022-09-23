Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  • Pakistan vs England, 2nd T20I: Discussion in dressing room was that we can chase it down, says Babar Azam

Babar Azam and his opening partner and wicket-keeper batter Mohammad Rizwan scripted a record-breaking win

Babar Azam and Rizwan remained unbeaten during the second T20I against England. AP

Pakistan captain Babar Azam and his opening partner and wicket-keeper batter Mohammad Rizwan scripted a record-breaking win for the side as the hosts chased down a target of 200 runs by 10 wickets against England in Karachi.

Opting to bat, England rode on a late surge from Moeen Ali, who struck an unbeaten 55 off 23 and posted 199/5 in 20 overs. Later, Babar and Rizwan took the charge and helped Pakistan go over the line. The Pakistan skipper notched up his second T20I hundred during the chase while Rizwan returned not out at 88 off 51.

Babar later talked about the discussions he had with Rizwan in the middle.

“The discussion was we can chase it down, we have done it before and that was the belief in the dressing room. The wicket always plays better under lights and it played better than what we expected.

“The discussions with Rizwan were to finish the match. I always had the belief (during the run of low scores) and you need that as a sportsman. The team always supported me and kept backing me,” the right-handed batter said during the post-match presentation.

England captain Moeen Ali admitted that it was his over that change the course of the match where he was hit for 21 runs.

“It was a very good score. It was a good wicket in the end. We were bowling okay, but the momentum changed when I bowled my over and gave 21 runs. We played really well with the bat. Duckett’s innings gave us a good platform,” he said.

The series is now levelled at 1-1 with the third match scheduled to take place on Friday in Karachi.

Updated Date: September 23, 2022 00:44:18 IST

