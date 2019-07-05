-
Pakistan vs Bangladesh LIVE SCORE, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Match: Pakistan elect to bat first
Date: Friday, 05 July, 2019 14:58 IST
Venue: Lord's, London
Highlights
-
14:37 (IST)
Pakistan XI: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Haris Sohail, Sarfaraz Ahmed(w/c), Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Amir, Shaheen Afridi
-
14:36 (IST)
Bangladesh XI: Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Mahmudullah, Liton Das, Mosaddek Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mehidy Hasan, Mashrafe Mortaza(c), Mustafizur Rahman
-
14:33 (IST)
Toss News: Pakistan have won the toss and they are batting first.
A highly anticipated contest this at the 'Home of Cricket' as Pakistan and Bangladesh will resume rivalry.
Pakistan still have a mathematical chance of qualification for the semis and by winning the toss, they have managed to hang in there. For Bangladesh, there is nothing to lose so they will go out there and try to play fearless brand of cricket. Also, this contest could very well be Bangladesh skipper Mashrafe Mortaza's final international game.
Pakistan XI: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Haris Sohail, Sarfaraz Ahmed(w/c), Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Amir, Shaheen Afridi
Bangladesh XI: Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Mahmudullah, Liton Das, Mosaddek Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mehidy Hasan, Mashrafe Mortaza(c), Mustafizur Rahman
Team news: Pakistan are unchanged for this match. Bangladesh bring in Mahmudullah in place of Sabbir Rahman.
Ramiz Raja with a short and sweet pitch report: There is a lot of green on the pitch, It will provide pace. Pakistan will bat first. Not that a bad pitch to bat on this pitch
Sarfaraz is up for the challenge today!
Sarfaraz Ahmed "we will try to score 500" #PAKvBAN #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/JPN3sQ5DR8— Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) July 4, 2019
Both sides will be looking to end the tournament on a high.
Can Bangladesh end their #CWC19 campaign on a high?#PAKvBAN pic.twitter.com/CR1PQUJaw8— ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) July 5, 2019
Full Team Squads
Pakistan Team Players: Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Sarfaraz Ahmed(w/c), Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Amir, Wahab Riaz, Haris Sohail, Asif Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Hasnain.
Bangladesh Team Players: Tamim Iqbal, Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Mahmudullah, Sabbir Rahman, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mashrafe Mortaza(c), Mehidy Hasan, Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Mohammad Mithun, Abu Jayed, Mosaddek Hossain.
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 match between Pakistan and Bangladesh
Bangladesh have no chance of making it to the semi-finals while Pakistan face an imposiible task to qualify for the last-four stage.
We will bring you all the updates from the match so stay tuned.
Pakistan vs Bangladesh LIVE SCORE, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Match Updates:
Pakistan's resurgence in the World Cup looked eerily close to the 1992 Cup-winning edition before India's loss to England dented their hopes of a semifinal spot and when New Zealand went down to the hosts last night, it was almost over for them.
The road to the knockout stage for Sarfaraz Ahmed and his men is just an improbable mathematical calculation and that too provided Pakistan win the toss and bat first.
If Pakistan lose the toss and are asked to field, their miniscule semi-final hopes will be over even before the first ball is bowled at the Lord's.
New Zealand finished their engagements at 11 points from nine matches after their 119-run loss to England but despite the massive defeat, the Kiwis are way ahead in terms of their net run-rate, which is +0.175, compared to Pakistan's -0.792.
Currently placed fifth with nine points from eight matches, Pakistan face the challenge of beating Bangladesh by 311 runs after posting 350 or by 316 runs after scoring 400, something which is practically impossible.
Following their loss to arch-rivals India, Pakistan staged a remarkable comeback with wins over South Africa, New Zealand and Afghanistan, riding on some impressive performances by Babar Azam and Harris Sohail in the batting department.
Left-arm pacer Shaheen Afridi's five-wicket haul against New Zealand was also a big positive as it added firepower to their bowling led by Mohammad Amir.
Bangladesh, on the other hand, will rue their missed chances and would hope to bring some cheer to their fans back home with a solid performance against Pakistan, a team they had defeated in the 1999 edition.
Currently placed seventh, Bangladesh have been impressive in their wins against South Africa, Afghanistan and West Indies.
They have shown the stomach for a fight even in losses and Mashrafe Mortaza and his men will hope for a good outing against Pakistan on Friday.
Bangladesh have been too dependent on star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan, who has become the only cricketer to score 500 runs and claim 10 wickets in World Cup history.
Led by Shakib, Bangladesh have consistently crossed the 300-mark this World Cup but it is their bowling which has let them down, especially the lack of form of skipper Mortaza.
Mustafizur Rahman's variations, which fetched him five wickets, and Mohammad Saifuddin's fifty helped them give India a scare in their last match and Bangladesh will hope for a stronger show against Pakistan.
