Pakistan vs Australia: Sharing stories of Shane Warne has invigorated players, says Pat Cummins

Karachi: Australia captain Pat Cummins has said the team is "still in disbelief" over cricket legend Shane Warne's death but sharing various stories of Warnie has helped players get by.

Cummins was speaking in Karachi on Friday, the eve of the second Test against hosts Pakistan that will be played at the National Stadium.

"Yeah, I think everyone is still in disbelief. We have shared a lot of stories especially (Shane) Warnie who was a hero to a lot of our players growing up. He is still one of our favourite ever cricketers," Cummins said.

The Australian captain added leg spinner Mitchell Swepson set to make his debut will mark a "special" moment as he tries to replicate Warnie.

"I think it is quite special that someone like Mitchell Swepson is going to debut tomorrow as a leg spinner who grew up trying to replicate Warnie."

He also said the "players are invigorated" to follow Warnie's blueprint in terms of playing to bring victories for the team.

"But everyone is getting around each other, I think it hits home, those kind of moments gives us everyone clarity and perspective and if anything the way he played is a pretty good blueprint for every player who wants to be part of Test wins and win the games for teams.

"If anything, a few of those stories has hit home and invigorated a lot of the players," Cummins added.

Warne's body arrived in Australia on Thursday night and a funeral service is scheduled at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on 30 March.

