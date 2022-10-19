Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  Pakistan vs Afghanistan Live score T20 World Cup warm-up: PAK win toss, elect to bowl vs AFG; Babar Azam returns
Pakistan vs Afghanistan Live score T20 World Cup warm-up: PAK win toss, elect to bowl vs AFG; Babar Azam returns

Pakistan vs Afghanistan Live score T20 World Cup warm-up: PAK win toss, elect to bowl vs AFG; Babar Azam returns

Pakistan vs Afghanistan Live score and updates, T20 World Cup, ball by ball commentary: Hello and welcome to the LIVE COVERAGE of the warm up fixture between Pakistan and Afghanistan. Babar Azam won the toss and elected to bowl

08:09 (IST)

PAK vs AFG LIVE score
"We are bowling first and we are trying to take early wickets. Looks like a good pitch. 160-170 will be good to chase. We were not up to the mark with our fielding. We had a fielding session yesterday, so we are confident. This is a good pitch to bat on. We are playing our full-strength today. We are ready (for the WC) and looking forward to this game," Babar Azam said at the toss

08:04 (IST)

PAK vs AFG 
Pakistan skipper Babar Azam has won the toss and he has elected to bowl first in this warm-up fixture

07:46 (IST)

Pakistan vs Afghanistan LIVE score
Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan had missed out the last practice game against England and Shadab Khan led the side in Babar's absence. Can expect the opening pair to return to action in this clash against Afghanistan

07:42 (IST)

Pakistan vs Afghanistan LIVE
The last time when these two sides met each other was in the Asia Cup. Naseem Shah's heroics with the bat took the game away from Afghanistan in a thrilling contest

07:38 (IST)

Hello and welcome to the LIVE COVERAGE of the warm up fixture between Pakistan and Afghanistan

Highlights

title-img
Pakistan vs Afghanistan Live score T20 World Cup warm-up: PAK win toss, elect to bowl vs AFG; Babar Azam returns

Pakistan vs Afghanistan, T20 World Cup warm-up, LIVE SCORE: Pakistan play Afghanistan in Brisbane.

PREVIEW: Pakistan will be taking on Afghanistan in the first warm-up game of the day in Brisbane. Pakistan struggled in all departments during their previous warm-up match against England and ended up suffering a defeat. But the major cause of concern for them is their fielding as they dropped catches on a number of occasions and also missed out on runout opportunities.

Afghanistan on the other side, defeated Bangladesh by 62 runs.

SQUADS:

Pakistan: Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Shan Masood, Haider Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah, Khushdil Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Fakhar Zaman

Afghanistan: Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Darwish Rasooli, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi(c), Usman Ghani, Azmatullah Omarzai, Qais Ahmad, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Rashid Khan, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Mohammad Saleem Safi

Updated Date: October 19, 2022 08:09:54 IST

Updated Date: October 19, 2022 08:09:54 IST

Tags:

