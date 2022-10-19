Pakistan vs Afghanistan Live score T20 World Cup warm-up: PAK win toss, elect to bowl vs AFG; Babar Azam returns

PREVIEW: Pakistan will be taking on Afghanistan in the first warm-up game of the day in Brisbane. Pakistan struggled in all departments during their previous warm-up match against England and ended up suffering a defeat. But the major cause of concern for them is their fielding as they dropped catches on a number of occasions and also missed out on runout opportunities.

Afghanistan on the other side, defeated Bangladesh by 62 runs.

SQUADS:

Pakistan: Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Shan Masood, Haider Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah, Khushdil Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Fakhar Zaman

Afghanistan: Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Darwish Rasooli, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi(c), Usman Ghani, Azmatullah Omarzai, Qais Ahmad, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Rashid Khan, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Mohammad Saleem Safi

