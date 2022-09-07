Pakistan vs Afghanistan, LIVE score and updates, Asia Cup 2022 Super 4: AFG 4/0 after 1 over vs PAK

PAK vs AFG LIVE SCORE
We are moments away from LIVE ACTION. Zazai and Gurbaz open the innings while Naseem Shah will bowl the first over. Can Afghanistan keep themselves and India alive in the competition?
|Afghanistan
|Pakistan
|8/0 (1.2 ov) - R/R 6
|Batting
|Status
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|Hazratullah Zazai
|Batting
|2
|5
|0
|0
|Rahmanullah Gurbaz (W)
|Batting
|4
|4
|0
|0
|Bowling
|0
|M
|R
|W
|Naseem Shah
|1
|0
|4
|0
|Mohammad Hasnain
|0.2
|0
|4
|0
|Current Partnership
|Last Wicket 0/0 (0)
|
8 (8) R/R: 5.33
Hazratullah Zazai 2(5)
|
0 0(0) S.R (0)
Pakistan vs Afghanistan, Asia Cup 2022 Super 4, LIVE CRICKET SCORE and UPDATES, Ball by ball commentary: Hello and welcome to the LIVE COVERAGE of the Super 4 match between Pakistan and Afghanistan
We are moments away from LIVE ACTION. Zazai and Gurbaz open the innings while Naseem Shah will bowl the first over. Can Afghanistan keep themselves and India alive in the competition?
Playing XI
Afghanistan: Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi(c), Karim Janat, Rashid Khan, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Fazalhaq Farooqi
Playing XI
Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan(w), Babar Azam(c), Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah
Babar Azam has made the right call at the toss as he elects to bowl first. "We are going to bowl first. The pitch looks like nice, we will try to restrict them and chase it down later. The mood is cool and calm," he said at the toss.
If Pakistan beat Afghanistan in this match, then it will end the Afghan side's campaign. Moreover, The Men in Blue will also bow out of the tournament as they have lost their Super 4 matches against Pakistan and Sri Lanka
Pakistan are coming into this game with a win against India in their first Super 4 stage match while Afghanistan lost to Sri Lanka in their previous respective game
Hello and welcome to the LIVE COVERAGE of the Super 4 match between Pakistan and Afghanistan
PREVIEW: Pakistan will be up against Afghanistan in the Super 4 match of the Asia Cup 2022 in Sharjah. The Babar Azam-led side is coming into this game with a win against India in their first Super 4 stage match while the Afghan side suffered a loss against Sri Lanka.
A defeat in this game will mean curtains to their campaign. Also, of Pakistan defeat Afghanistan, it will also bring Team India’s tournament to a close as well as The Men in Blue have already lost to Pakistan and Sri Lanka.
SQUADS:
Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan(w), Babar Azam(c), Fakhar Zaman, Khushdil Shah, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah, Usman Qadir, Haider Ali, Hasan Ali, Shahnawaz Dahani
Afghanistan: Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Mohammad Nabi(c), Najibullah Zadran, Karim Janat, Samiullah Shinwari, Rashid Khan, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Afsar Zazai, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Usman Ghani, Azmatullah Omarzai, Noor Ahmad
