Pakistan vs Afghanistan, LIVE score and updates, Asia Cup 2022 Super 4: AFG 4/0 after 1 over vs PAK

PREVIEW: Pakistan will be up against Afghanistan in the Super 4 match of the Asia Cup 2022 in Sharjah. The Babar Azam-led side is coming into this game with a win against India in their first Super 4 stage match while the Afghan side suffered a loss against Sri Lanka.

A defeat in this game will mean curtains to their campaign. Also, of Pakistan defeat Afghanistan, it will also bring Team India’s tournament to a close as well as The Men in Blue have already lost to Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan(w), Babar Azam(c), Fakhar Zaman, Khushdil Shah, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah, Usman Qadir, Haider Ali, Hasan Ali, Shahnawaz Dahani

Afghanistan: Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Mohammad Nabi(c), Najibullah Zadran, Karim Janat, Samiullah Shinwari, Rashid Khan, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Afsar Zazai, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Usman Ghani, Azmatullah Omarzai, Noor Ahmad

