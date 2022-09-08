Pakistan vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2022: Watch Afghan fans disrupt, throw chairs at Pakistan fans; Shoaib Akhtar condemns

In a strange and one of its kind incident, Afghanistan fans were seen disrupting the chairs from their situation and throwing them randomly at Pakistan fans and a few hitting them on their back.

Cricket matches are often denominated as ‘edge of the seat’ thrillers when they go down to the last over, with both teams having an equal chance of winning. But that is only because the fans get to the edge of their seats in a tense situation, and not to hit the opposition fans with the edge of their seats.

The incident took place after Pakistan defeated Afghanistan in the Super 4 clash on Wednesday at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Shoaib Akhtar condemned the antics of the Afghan fans and tweeted, “This is what Afghan fans are doing. This is what they’ve done in the past multiple times. This is a game and it’s supposed to be played and taken in the right spirit. @ShafiqStanikzai, your crowd & your players both need to learn a few things if you guys want to grow in the sport.

This is what they’ve done in the past multiple times.This is a game and its supposed to be played and taken in the right spirit.@ShafiqStanikzai your crowd & your players both need to learn a few things if you guys want to grow in the sport. pic.twitter.com/rg57D0c7t8 — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) September 7, 2022

Afghanistan were brilliant on the field and had almost defeated Pakistan, bringing them on their knees after dismissing nine wickets. Pakistan needed 11 runs in the last over and had only one wicket in their hands. Afghanistan were the clear favourites.

However, Naseem Shah hit two hefty blows to destroy Afghanistan’s dreams and also end their campaign at the ongoing Asia Cup.

On a serious note, some of these afghan kids really need to learn how to behave. This is an international match not gully cricket. Never happens in any other matches. That’s the reason i really respect the other Cricket Teams

#PakvsAfg pic.twitter.com/jwRblDphRA — MUHAMMAD ROBAS (@IAmRobas) September 7, 2022

The videos show fans disrupting one of the stands and randomly throwing chairs at Pakistan fans. The Pakistan fans tried to evacuate quickly to their safety.

No official statements have been released by the Cricket boards or the Sharjah Cricket Stadium officials after the events.

