Pakistan Super League 2023: 'Supernova Trophy' unveiled at Shalimar Gardens in Lahore; see photos

The eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) is all set to begin on 13 February with reigning champions Lahore Qalandars crossing swords against Multan Sultans in the opener at Multan Cricket Stadium. Ahead of the competition, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) unveiled a brand-new trophy for the latest edition in a glittering ceremony on Thursday.

The look of the trophy was made public following a decorated event at the Shalimar Gardens in Lahore. Among a number of honourable guests, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Najam Sethi, some celebrated cricketers and the franchise owners marked their presence during the event. The first look of the Supernova Trophy along with some glimpses of the opening ceremony was dropped on the official Twitter account of the PSL. The caption read, “First look at the PSL8 Supernova Trophy at the historic Shalimar Gardens.”



The 24-karat trophy has been designed in Pakistan and shows off the craftsmanship of the Asian nation. The national cricket team’s motto- Unity, Passion, and Strength- is said to have been represented by the three pillars of the trophy. The central pillar at the back of the trophy is specially ornamented with crystals, signifying dedication and hard work.

Speaking on the occasion, PCB chairperson Sethi termed it “a testament to the passion and perseverance of Pakistani people,” saying that it will serve as a source of inspiration for future generations of players. “The trophy has become a symbol of excellence and achievement, something that players and teams strive to lift and hold aloft in victory each year,” he noted further.

Six teams including Islamabad United, Karachi Kings, Lahore Qalandars, Multan Sultans, Peshawar Zalmi and Quetta Gladiators will compete against each other during the month-long campaign to take the trophy home. The teams will face each other twice during the group league. The top two sides based on the points table will qualify for the knockout stage. The final of the PSL8 is slated to take place on 19 March.

A total of 34 matches will be hosted in four venues across Pakistan with most of the matches taking place in Rawalpindi. The playoffs and the final will be held at the iconic Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

