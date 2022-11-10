Pakistan pacer Shaheen Afridi signs Indian flag, Twitter recalls Shahid Afridi’s gesture

After experiencing every possible odd in the group league, Pakistan bounced back in style to reach the T20 World Cup Final. The Babar Azam and Co thrashed New Zealand by 7 wickets in the first semi-final on Wednesday. The Pakistani bowling unit did exceptionally well and their star pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi deserves special appreciation for his efforts.

The left-arm pacer fetched a couple of crucial scalps including that of Kiwi skipper Kane Williamson and gave away just 24 runs in 4 overs.

Apart from his performances, Afridi’s recent gesture has also caught Indian fans’ attention. The pacer was spotted signing an Indian flag while interacting with some Indian fans during the World Cup. In no time, the picture received strong online traction and the frame went widely viral.

Shaheen Afridi signed the India flag for an Indian fan.



The incident reminded users of former Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi who also featured in a similar kind of frame back in 2018. The all-rounder was seen posing with a few Indian fans with the tri-colour in his hand during the St Moritz Ice Cricket Tournament in Switzerland. Even though India are considered the greatest rival of Pakistan, the players share good bonding off the field and respect each other.

Undoubtedly, Afridi’s act earned much love at that time. While being asked about the gesture by Pakistan’s Dawn, Afridi had stated, “We should honour the flags of other countries. So, I requested that they hold their flag properly. I also wanted them to snap a perfect picture.”

Now, Shaheen’s move has similarly delighted the Indians. The Pakistani quick has become a sensational bowler over time and is presently considered one of the greatest threats in world cricket. Indian fans also love to watch his bowling. Referring to both Pakistani players’ gestures, a social media user wrote on Twitter, “Like father-in-law, like son-in-law!”

Like father-in-law, like son-in-law!



After Pakistan’s triumph, Shahid Afridi also lauded Shaheen’s effort during the semi-final. He was ruled out of the Asia Cup due to an unfortunate injury. But he has made a lethal comeback in the ongoing World Cup. His sheer expertise with the new ball has been hugely helping the Men in Green.

In the summit game, Pakistan will meet the winner from the second semi-final between India and England on 13 November at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

