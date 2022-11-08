Pakistan take on New Zealand in the first semi-final of the ongoing T20 World Cup on Wednesday. New Zealand qualified for the semi-finals by topping Group 1 in the Super 12s and while Pakistan had a mixed campaign but they recently defeated the Black Caps in New Zealand to win a T20I Tri-Series.

T20 World Cup: Full coverage | Schedule | Results | Points Table | News | Photos

Another fact that should add to Pakistan’s overall confidence is the unbeaten record they hold against New Zealand in World Cup semi-finals. Pakistan and New Zealand have faced each other thrice in the semi-finals of past World Cups (ODIs and T20Is) and the Men In Green have won all three matches.

Here’s what happened in those three semi-final matches.

1992 ODI World Cup: Pakistan defeated New Zealand by four wickets

The first time Pakistan faced New Zealand in a World Cup semi-final was in the 1992 World Cup. It was also the game that made Inzamam-ul-Haq an overnight star.

In the Auckland match, New Zealand batted first and made a strong 262/7 with Martin Crowe scoring 91. In reply, Pakistan were in a spot of bother at 140/4 despite Ramiz Raja and Imran Khan making 44 each. It was then that Inzamam and Javed Miandad stitched an 87-run partnership. Inzamam eventually got out after 60 off just 37 balls but the job was done.

Miandad stayed unbeaten on 57 as Pakistan went to the final. They later defeated England in the final to win the World Cup.

1999 ODI World Cup: Pakistan defeated New Zealand by nine wickets

In 1999, it was a much easier win for Pakistan.

Playing at Manchester, New Zealand batted first and scored 241/7. Shoaib Akhtar wreaked havoc with three wickets.

Pakistan completed the chase with 15 balls remaining. Opener Saeed Anwar made 113 not out and Wajahatullah Wasti scored 84.

In the final, Pakistan lost to Australia by eight wickets.

2007 World T20: Pakistan beat New Zealand by six wickets

This edition of the semi-final was played in a T20 World Cup. In the semi-final of the inaugural T20 World Cup, which was then called World T20, the Kiwis once again batted first and scored 143/8 in the game played at Cape town.

Pakistan won the match with seven balls remaining with Imran Nazir making 59 off 41 balls and Shoaib Malik slamming 26 off 14.

In the final, Pakistan lost to MS Dhoni-led India by five runs.

Overall, Pakistan have a 17-11 head-to-head record in T20Is against New Zealand.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.