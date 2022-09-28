India all-rounder Hardik Pandya has been enjoying great form while serving the duty of a finisher in the squad. His commendable ability to accelerate the innings in the final phase of the game has earned many plaudits among cricket experts around the globe. Now, Pakistan legend Shahid Afridi has also brought out Pandya’s reference while discussing Pakistan’s problem with the crucial ‘finisher’ role.

The former all-rounder asserted that the Pakistani side also needs a dependable player like Pandya to achieve more success, especially in the upcoming big event, ICC T20 World Cup. The side has been lacking such a player who can steer the team composedly across the victory line.

During a conversation on Pakistani news channel Samaa TV, when asked about Pakistan’s batting lineup going into the World Cup, Afridi referenced Pandya and emphasised that the unit still lacks a batsman who can regularly finish games. “This kind of a finisher (like Pandya) we don’t have. Asif Ali and Khushdil were supposed to do the job, but they haven’t. Additionally, Shadab and Nawaz are inconsistent. At least two of these four players must be consistent. Shadab’s bowling time is extremely important. Pakistan triumphs on the day he handles the ball effectively,” the former Pakistan skipper noted.

Afridi also suggested that Pakistan “have a lot of gaps to fill in both the batting and the bowling department”.

“Pakistan must put a lot of effort into improving their bowling and batting while reducing the errors they have been making in recent games if they hope to win the World Cup,” he added.

The current combinations in the team also did not seem well to Afridi. He recommended trying the new players and building a concrete combination in every department.

“You need two true pace bowlers and one all-rounder on the types of pitches we are currently playing on. Why don’t you play the new guy Jamal that we chose? He could be used as an all-arounder; let him bowl first, then also give the batting responsibility. You’ll learn more about what kind of cricketer he is,” Afridi stated in the last.

The Babar Azam and Co. is now playing a seven-match T20 International series on home soil against England. The series has already turned out to be exciting as after four games, it has become all square. Both teams will square off for the fifth T20I on Wednesday at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.