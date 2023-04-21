Pakistan cricket team’s new director Mickey Arthur has high hopes for the side.

Arthur, who signed the contract with the team on Thursday, had earlier served as Pakistan head coach between 2016 and 2019.

When asked about Babar Azam, the South African was all praise for the skipper.

“What impressed me most were his hands, the speed of his hands. When Grant Bradburn first told me look at this guy in the nets, I was amazed. I had never seen such hand speed and a talent like him, and the key was to give him opportunities to succeed,” Arthur said, according to a PTI report.

“I knew he was going to become a key part of the team. I believe he is the number one batsman right now and he is a wonderful, wonderful talent. I still think he has room for improvement. I will keep challenging him. He is going to be a legend of the game,” said Arthur, who rejected an offer to become a full-time head coach with the Pakistan team and insisted there is “no such thing like an online coach”.

Arthur is a believer in the potential of the Pakistani team to win World Cups and stay atop rankings across formats.

“In the last five years I’ve watched every game Pakistan have played virtually on television. I know the players backwards; I know exactly what they are thinking technically.”

“They say Pakistan stays in your blood; it definitely stays in your blood. I always knew there was a time that I was very emotionally attached to his cricket team, very emotionally attached to this country.

“It’s a privilege for me; in fact, to come back and help, hopefully, win a World Cup, get us to number one in the world in all formats of the game because we certainly have the talent, certainly the players.”

With inputs from PTI

