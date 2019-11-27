Pakistan may have lost their first Test on the tour of Australia by an innings and five runs. However, a kind gesture by five of the Pakistani cricketers in Brisbane has been winning hearts on social media. Recently, Pakistan's Musa Khan, Yasir Shah, Imran Khan, Naseem Shah and Shaheen Shah Afridi were out and about in the city of Brisbane, looking for an Indian restaurant for dinner.

Yasir Shah on the incident which brought Pakistani cricketers and taxi driver together on dinner table 🎧 https://t.co/L47fv0CyCZ @Shah64Y pic.twitter.com/nLVxZNPPQc — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) November 26, 2019

Incidentally, their taxi driver for the night happened to be of an Indian origin. A self-confessed cricket fan, the driver was delighted to have the opportunity to ferry some Pakistani cricketers to the restaurant. The cab driver denied charging them for the ride and in response, the cricketers invited him to accompany them for dinner. Pictures from the said dinner were out on the internet pretty soon while the story filtered out.

🚕🏏️🚖 The heartwearming story of the Indian taxi driver and five @TheRealPCB players.❤️ 🎥📺@AlisonMitchell tells Mitchell Johnson about it on Commentator Cam. 🔊🎙️ #AUSvPAK Listen live 📻📱 ABC Radio / Grandstand digital / ABC Listen app — https://t.co/dhH8gmo5FZ pic.twitter.com/qdwsK83F7X — ABC Grandstand (@abcgrandstand) November 24, 2019

The same taxi driver happened to meet an ABC commentator for the Australia vs Pakistan first Test match, Alison Mitchell and recounted the story to her. Mitchell then shared the heartwarming story on air with former Australia pacer Mitchell Johnson.

Social media users went about praising the mutual respect between Indians and Pakistanis, even as the governments of both nations continue to trade barbs at each other, brought on by an increase in cross-border tensions.

