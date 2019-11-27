First Cricket
Pakistan cricketers take Indian cab driver for dinner in Brisbane after his refusal to charge them

In Brisbane, five Pakistani cricketers dined with an Indian taxi driver and the kind gesture had Twitter users praising the mutual admiration between people of both countries

FirstCricket Staff, Nov 27, 2019 14:30:22 IST

Pakistan may have lost their first Test on the tour of Australia by an innings and five runs. However, a kind gesture by five of the Pakistani cricketers in Brisbane has been winning hearts on social media. Recently, Pakistan's Musa Khan, Yasir Shah, Imran Khan, Naseem Shah and Shaheen Shah Afridi were out and about in the city of Brisbane, looking for an Indian restaurant for dinner.

Incidentally, their taxi driver for the night happened to be of an Indian origin. A self-confessed cricket fan, the driver was delighted to have the opportunity to ferry some Pakistani cricketers to the restaurant. The cab driver denied charging them for the ride and in response, the cricketers invited him to accompany them for dinner. Pictures from the said dinner were out on the internet pretty soon while the story filtered out.

The same taxi driver happened to meet an ABC commentator for the Australia vs Pakistan first Test match, Alison Mitchell and recounted the story to her. Mitchell then shared the heartwarming story on air with former Australia pacer Mitchell Johnson.

Social media users went about praising the mutual respect between Indians and Pakistanis, even as the governments of both nations continue to trade barbs at each other, brought on by an increase in cross-border tensions.

Updated Date: Nov 27, 2019 14:30:22 IST

Australia, Australia Vs Pakistan 2019, Brisbane, Cricket, Imran Khan, Indian, Musa Khan, Naseem Shah, Pakistan, Pakistani, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Yasir Shah

