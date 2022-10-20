Pakistan ‘can’t afford’ to not travel to India for ODI World Cup 2023, says Danish Kaneria

Pakistan are supposed to host the upcoming Asia Cup in 2023 and the ICC Champions Trophy in 2025. In this context, the president of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC), Jay Shah, said on 18 October that Pakistan will not host the 2023 Asia Cup; instead, a neutral location will organise the prestigious competition as Indian team cannot travel to the neighbouring country.

“As the government is the one who determines whether to allow our team to visit Pakistan, we won’t comment on that,” he added. The statement did not go down well with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). In response, the PCB made a stern remark warning that Pakistan would be forced to withdraw from the 2023 ODI World Cup if India follows through on their decision.

While the topic has become the talk of the town in both countries, many cricket experts have shared their opinion on the matter. Former Pakistan bowler Danish Kaneria is among them, and revealed his thought in a video on his YouTube channel. Given that the BCCI provides 90 per cent of the funding for the ICC, he stated that Pakistan had little choice but to accept India’s decision.

“The BCCI’s position on the topic may not be accepted by Pakistan, but all other boards must agree. All of these boards — England, Australia, South Africa, and New Zealand — are associated with the BCCI because they understand that without the BCCI, ICC does not exist,” the legendary spinner went on to say.

Kaneria also pointed out the fact that the Indian cricket board is quite powerful, whereas the existing administration of the PCB doesn’t quite have that hold. Moreover, he highlighted the political tension between the two South Asian nations.

“The Pakistan board once had a few strict administrators, but they are no longer present. They will have to agree with what the BCCI says, but there is no reason to feel guilty about it because the Indian board would not have received the necessary approval to visit Pakistan due to the political situation between the two nations,” Kaneria stated.

In response to speculation that Pakistan may refuse to play against India at ICC events, Kaneria doesn’t believe the PCB “can’t afford to take such a step” since the battle between the teams has always been a mega clash. Lastly, the Pakistan legend suggested that both boards should hold a general meeting and find a way out. He also predicted that after India, Afghanistan could also refuse to visit Pakistan to participate in the 2023 Asia Cup.

Since 2012, Pakistan and India have not played a bilateral series.The last time Pakistan visited India was for the T20 World Cup in 2016, and the last time India visited Pakistan was for the Asia Cup in 2008. Recently, only the Asia Cup continental competition and ICC events have brought the longstanding rivals together.

