Pakistan vs West Indies 3rd ODI LIVE cricket Score and Update

Pakistan Vs West Indies At Multan Cricket Stadium, Multan, 12 June, 2022

12 June, 2022
Starts 16:30 (IST)
Play In Progress
83/0 (16.0 ov)

3rd ODI
Yet To Bat

83/0 (16.0 ov) - R/R 5.19

Play In Progress

Fakhar Zaman - 34

Imam-ul-Haq - 46

This Over
Batting Status R B 4s 6s
Fakhar Zaman Batting 34 45 4 0
Imam-ul-Haq Batting 46 52 6 1
Bowling 0 M R W
Hayden Walsh 4 0 26 0
Current Partnership Last Wicket 0/0 (0)

83 (83) R/R: 5.13

Fakhar Zaman 34(45)
Imam-ul-Haq 46(52)

0 0(0) S.R (0)

Watch PAK vs WI live update in India, Watch live coverage Pakistan vs West Indies 3rd ODI LIVE from Multan Cricket Stadium.

Pakistan's captain Babar Azam (R) celebrates after scoring a century. AFP

Toggle between the tabs above to switch between quick scorecard, full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary

Toss report: Pakistan's captain won the toss and chose to bat in the third and final day-night international against the West Indies in Multan on Sunday.

Pakistan, who have an unbeatable 2-0 lead in the series, handed an ODI debut to 23-year-old fast bowler Shahnawaz Dahani, who came into the side in place of Haris Rauf.

Hasan Ali returned to the side, giving fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi a rest.

West Indies made three changes, as they left out Alzarri Joseph, Anderson Phillip and Brandon King to bring in Keacy Carty, Jayden Seales and Keemo Paul.

Pakistan won the first match by five wickets and the second by 120 runs — both in Multan.

Teams:

Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Rizwan, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Wasim Junior, Hasan Ali, Shahnawaz Dahani

West Indies: Nicholas Pooran (captain), Shai Hope, Shamarh Brooks, Akeal Hosein, Kyle Mayers, Rovman Powell, Keacy Carty, Jayden Seales, Keemo Paul, Romario Shepherd, Hayden Walsh Junior

Umpires: Aleem Dar (PAK) and Rashid Riaz (PAK)

TV umpire: Asif Yaqoob (PAK)

Match referee: Mohammad Javed (PAK)

With inputs from AFP

Updated Date: June 12, 2022 17:09:23 IST

