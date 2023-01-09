Pakistan vs New Zealand: Pakistan captain Babar Azam won the toss and sent New Zealand in to bat Monday in the first ODI in Karachi.

Pakistan handed an ODI cap to 27-year-old leg-spinner Usama Mir after showing good form in domestic matches, while New Zealand included all-rounder Henry Shipley, 26, for his first international.

The teams will also meet on Wednesday and Friday, both times in Karachi.

New Zealand, runners-up at the last World Cup in 2019, won 10 of their 16 ODIs last year.

They have been dominant against Pakistan, having won 12 of the last 15 ODIs between the two teams.

The 2023 World Cup is set for India later this year.

Teams:

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (captain), Devon Conway, Finn Allen, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham, Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Henry Shipley, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson

Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Rizwan, Haris Sohail, Agha Salman, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf

Umpire: Aleem Dar (PAK) and Asif Yaqoob (PAK)

Tv umpire: Ahsan Raza (PAK)

Match referee: David Boon (AUS)

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.