Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Cricket

Pakistan Vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE (odi)

Quick Scorecard Full scorecard Ball by ball commentary FP commentary

Pakistan Vs New Zealand At National Stadium, Karachi, 09 January, 2023

09 January, 2023
Starts 15:00 (IST)
Play In Progress
New Zealand

New Zealand

255/9 (50.0 ov)

1st ODI
Pakistan

Pakistan

22/0 (4.0 ov)

New Zealand Pakistan
255/9 (50.0 ov) - R/R 5.1 22/0 (4.0 ov) - R/R 5.5

Play In Progress

Pakistan need 234 runs in 276 balls at 5.08 rpo

Fakhar Zaman - 11

Imam-ul-Haq - 10

This Over
Batting Status R B 4s 6s
Fakhar Zaman Batting 11 13 1 0
Imam-ul-Haq Batting 10 11 2 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Tim Southee 2 0 9 0
Henry Shipley 2 0 12 0
Current Partnership Last Wicket 0/0 (0)

22 (22) R/R: 5.5

Fakhar Zaman 11(13)
Imam-ul-Haq 10(11)

0 0(0) S.R (0)

PAK vs NZ, 1st ODI LIVE SCORE: Pakistan vs New Zealand Live from Karachi

PAK vs NZ, 1st ODI LIVE SCORE: Pakistan captain Babar Azam won the toss and sent New Zealand in to bat Monday in the first day-night international in Karachi.

PAK vs NZ, 1st ODI LIVE SCORE: Pakistan vs New Zealand Live from Karachi

Pakistan vs New Zealand: Pakistan's Agha Salman, center, celebrates with teammates after taking the catch of New Zealand's Finn Allen during the first one-day international cricket match between Pakistan and New Zealand, in Karachi, Pakistan, Monday, Jan. 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Fareed Khan)

Pakistan vs New Zealand: Pakistan captain Babar Azam won the toss and sent New Zealand in to bat Monday in the first ODI in Karachi.

Pakistan handed an ODI cap to 27-year-old leg-spinner Usama Mir after showing good form in domestic matches, while New Zealand included all-rounder Henry Shipley, 26, for his first international.

The teams will also meet on Wednesday and Friday, both times in Karachi.

New Zealand, runners-up at the last World Cup in 2019, won 10 of their 16 ODIs last year.

They have been dominant against Pakistan, having won 12 of the last 15 ODIs between the two teams.

The 2023 World Cup is set for India later this year.

Teams:

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (captain), Devon Conway, Finn Allen, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham, Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Henry Shipley, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson

Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Rizwan, Haris Sohail, Agha Salman, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf

Umpire: Aleem Dar (PAK) and Asif Yaqoob (PAK)

Tv umpire: Ahsan Raza (PAK)

Match referee: David Boon (AUS)

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: January 09, 2023 16:17:39 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

Pakistan vs New Zealand: Ish Sodhi's best in vain as hosts salvage draw against Kiwis
First Cricket News

Pakistan vs New Zealand: Ish Sodhi's best in vain as hosts salvage draw against Kiwis

Babar Azam declared with just 15 overs left in the match and New Zealand set a target of 138. But bad light called off the match after the Kiwis scored 61 in 7.3 overs.

Pakistan vs New Zealand Highlights, 1st Test Day 4 at Karachi: PAK behind by 97 runs in 2nd innings
First Cricket News

Pakistan vs New Zealand Highlights, 1st Test Day 4 at Karachi: PAK behind by 97 runs in 2nd innings

Pakistan vs New Zealand, Highlights: Pakistan finished Day 4 of the first Test at 77/2 in their second innings, trailing by 97 runs.

Pakistan vs New Zealand: Kane Williamson's double century puts hosts on backfoot on Day 4 of first Test
First Cricket News

Pakistan vs New Zealand: Kane Williamson's double century puts hosts on backfoot on Day 4 of first Test

Kane Williamson’s 200 not out in 10 hours earned New Zealand a meaningful 174-run lead as the visitors declared at a monumental 612-9 at tea, with tailender Ish Sodhi scoring a career-best 65.