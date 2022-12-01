As many as four England batters including Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pop, and Harry Brook smashed a century each to their names on Day 1 of the first Test against Pakistan.
England put on an impressive batting display as they crushed the Pakistan bowlers to register a mammoth 506 runs losing just 4 wickets on the opening day of the first Test at the Pindi Cricket Stadium. The English top-order is entirely credited for the massive score as they took full advantage of the poor pitch.
As many as four batters including Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pop, and Harry Brook smashed a century each to their names. The opening pair of Crawley and Duckett initiated the innings in a spectacular fashion and set the foundation with a 233-run stand before Pakistan spinner Zahid Mahmood sent off Duckett on 107 runs. In the next over, Crawley’s 122-run knock came to an end as pacer Haris Rauf rattled the stumps with a brilliant reverse swing.
Following the departure of their openers, wicketkeeper-batter Pope took on the responsibility and registered 108 runs off just 104 deliveries. Joining hands with Brook, Pope stitched a 176-run partnership before Mohammad Ali broke it. Brook came out all guns blazing, bringing up his maiden ton in just 80 balls. During his explosive innings, the 23-year-old notched up a total of 14 boundaries and 2 maximums. At stumps, Brook remained unbeaten at 101 with skipper Ben Stokes batting at 15-ball 34.
The 500-plus total on a single day by The Three Lions has generated remarkable reactions among global cricket enthusiasts. Former English captain Michael Vaughan took to Twitter and dropped a question asking, “Has any team ever scored 500 on day 1 of a Test match?”
600 in a day anyone #PAKvENG
— Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) December 1, 2022
Ex-cricketer Tom Moody sarcastically said, “Good to see the ODI series get started in Rawalpindi, Pakistan.”
Good to see the ODI series get started in Rawalpindi, Pakistan. #PakvEng
— Tom Moody (@TomMoodyCricket) December 1, 2022
A user heaped praise on England’s “Bazball” approach and stated, “506 in a day. Wow! Bazball is madness.”
506 in a day. Wow! Bazball is madness. #PAKvENG
— Point Blank (@DJaynomics) December 1, 2022
Another person hilariously noted, “Self-claimed best bowling lineup leaking runs at 6.75 per over in the test.”
Self claimed best bowling lineup leaking runs at 6.75 per over in test#PAKvENG #TestCricket #BenStokes #ViratKohli #Smith #labuschagne #OlliePope #duckett #ZakCrawley
— GULSHAN (@iamgk22) December 1, 2022
Here are some other reactions:
5️⃣0️⃣6️⃣ runs on the first day of a Test match!
We love this team
Scorecard: https://t.co/wnwernG6Ch
#PAKvENG pic.twitter.com/AlXodwtd8h
— England Cricket (@englandcricket) December 1, 2022
England batsman getting confused between T20 & Test #PAKvENG pic.twitter.com/gZXt3yhkZW
— MⒺ︎h͜͡ (@ImMehulOkk) December 1, 2022
Rest in peace test cricket #PAKvENG pic.twitter.com/JPHNVbvp62
— MUSKAN (@Musskey) December 1, 2022
England to Pakistani famed bowling line up be like..
#PAKvENG pic.twitter.com/tcb6vmxCsH
— Boss (@bhaveshkjha) December 1, 2022
It Was a nightmare of a day for Pakistani Bowlers!#Cricket #ENGvPAK #PAKvENG #England #BenStokes #OlliePope #BenDuckett #ZakCrawley #HarryBrook pic.twitter.com/m9j07vrdow
— CRICKETNMORE (@cricketnmore) December 1, 2022
At the stumps of Day 1, Brook remained unbeaten at 101 with skipper Ben Stokes batting at 15-ball 34. It will be exciting to watch if England opt to declare the innings or continue the run-fest on Friday.
Imam-ul-Haq and Abdullah Shafique were batting on 90 and 89 respectively as Pakistan reached 181/0 at close of play, trailing England by 476 runs.
England last played a Test series on Pakistani soil in 2005, which they ended up losing 2-0, and had played seven T20Is in the country before the T20 World Cup earlier this year.
The decision to hold the Test at Rawalpindi Stadium came after PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja and the British High Commissioner in Pakistan met main opposition party chairman Imran Khan.