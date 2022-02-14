Pacer Ebadot Hossain named in Bangladesh squad for Afghanistan ODIs

Pace bowler Ebadot Hossain is among four uncapped players Bangladesh on Monday included in their 15-men squad for the upcoming three-match one-day international series against Afghanistan at home.

Ebadot has played 12 Tests for Bangladesh so far but is yet to play any limited-over internationals.

He impressed during the recent New Zealand tour, helping Bangladesh record a fairytale win in the first Test at Mount Maunganui with a match haul of seven wickets.

"Ebadot is a Test bowler but he has been impressive with the white-ball recently. He has worked hard on his control, which is why we have considered him," said Bangladeshi chief selector Minhajul Abedin.

Left-arm spinner Nasum Ahmed, batsmen Yasir Ali and Mahmudul Hasan were the other uncapped players to be called up for the series while batsman Najmul Hossain was recalled for the series.

Mohammad Naim, Taijul Islam, Rubel Hossain, Mosaddek Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin, Nurul Hasan and Mohammad Mithun, who are part of the Bangladesh squad for their last ODI series in July against Zimbabwe, were not included.

The Afghanistan team, led by batsman Hashmatullah Shahidi, arrived in Bangladesh on Sunday for the series, scheduled later this month.

All three ODIs will be held at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chittagong on 23, 25 and 28 February.

The visitors will also play two Twenty20 internationals against Bangladesh in Dhaka on 3 and 5 March.

Bangladesh Squad: Tamim Iqbal (Capt), Liton Das, Najmul Hossain, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah Riyad, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Ebadot Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Yasir Ali, Mahmudul Hasan.