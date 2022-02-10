On this day: Zimbabwe's Henry Olonga, Andy Flower protest against Robert Mugabe government in 2003

On 10 February, 2003, former Zimbabwe skipper Andy Flower and his teammate Henry Olonga walked onto the pitch in their first match of the 2003 ODI World Cup wearing black armbands to mourn "the death of democracy" in their country. The duo were protesting against Zimbabwe’s leader Robert Mugabe and his policies.

The brave act led to political furore in Zimbabwe as well as backlash against the two players. Both were forced into retirement after the end of the 2003 World Cup, of which Zimbabwe was a co-host. As the world marks the anniversary of this momentous protest in cricket, the likes of which have never been seen again, here is a look at what actually happened on 10 February, 2003:

The pitch was set for Zimbabwe’s first game in the tournament. The team was set to play against Namibia. According to Cricket Country, just one hour before the match was scheduled to start, the Zimbabwean administration got to know that Flower and Olonga, two of the most senior players in the team, had decided to issue a statement in the media regarding the plight of their fellow countrymen, as well as wear black armbands in protest of the Mugabe government.

The statement by the two players read that they were “deeply distressed about what is taking place in Zimbabwe in the midst of the World Cup and do not feel that we can take the field without indicating our feelings in a dignified manner and in keeping with the spirit of cricket.” It also criticised the various human rights violations that were taking place under the government and pledged to make the world aware of what was going on in the country by wearing black armbands.

Only Flower’s brother, Grant Flower, knew of their decision before the match.

Despite pressure from the Zimbabwe Cricket Board, both Flower and Olonga remained firm in the decision and wore black armbands to the match. The game was a clean sweep for Zimbabwe, as the team scored a total of 340/2, with Flower contributing a solid 39 off 29 balls.

Due to showers interrupting the game, the target was revised to 191. Namibia lost by the Duckworth-Lewis method, finishing at 104/5. Olonga bowled a magnificent spell, giving just eight runs in three overs. However, he could not scalp any wicket.

The protest sparked a controversy in Zimbabwe, with politicians and the media raging against Flower and Olonga. While the management decided to punish the players by complaining about them to the International Cricket Council, the ICC did not hear their case.

The players’ decision to protest against the Mugabe government led to Olonga being forbidden from even being played as 12th man in the team, as per reports. The right-arm fast bowler, who was the first black cricketer as well as the youngest-ever player to represent his country at the international level, soon retired from the game. He later settled in Australia with family, as per a report in The Quint.

Flower, was kept in the team and continued to protest by wearing black sweatbands. The wicketkeeper- batsman also announced his retirement in the final match of the 2003 World Cup. He later had a stint as the coach for England from 2009 to 2014.

