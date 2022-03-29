On this day: Virender Sehwag smashed a record triple century against Pakistan in 2004

Eighteen years ago, it was on this day that Virender Sehwag etched his name on the pages of history by becoming the first Indian batter to score a triple century in a Test match.

Sehwag played a fluent innings and struck a mammoth 309 in the first Test against Pakistan at Multan, taking India towards a 1-0 victory in the 3-match series.

In the first Test against Pakistan, India won the toss and elected to bat first. The first day finished with India at 356/2 and Sehwag unbeaten on 228.

On the second day, India began its first innings with Sachin Tendulkar batting on 60 and the composed batter then led the way for his impetuous partner Sehwag, by slowly but surely making the scoreboard move.

When Sehwag was batting on 295, he launched Saqlain Mushtaq into the stands over mid-wicket for a six and became the first Indian to score a triple century. He then edged Sami to Taufeeq Umar at first slip and was dismissed after a blazing knock of 309 runs off 375 balls, which included 39 brilliant fours and 6 glorious sixes.

Sehwag’s exit brought to a close the third-wicket partnership of 336 but helped India in reaching their highest ever score against Pakistan. India made a mammoth total of 675 for 5 declared.

Tendulkar also made a vital contribution for the team with his unbeaten 194.

Pakistan were bowled out for 407 in their first innings as India were boosted by a magnificent bowling performance from Anil Kumble and Irfan Pathan, who picked 4 and 2 wickets each, respectively.

India’s arch-rivals were then given a follow-on in which Pakistan only managed to post 216, thereby losing the first Test to India by an innings and 52 runs.

Having put 675 runs on the board, the foundation for India’s victory was laid by Virender Sehwag’s brilliance and his historic maiden triple century.

Sehwag’s game changing approach in the Multan Test will always be remembered as one of the most notable events in Indian cricket history as it created the foundation to an iconic victory on Pakistani soil. India lost the second Test in Lahore but won the third and final Test at Rawalpindi to win the 3-match series 2-1.

