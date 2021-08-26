On This Day: Unmukt Chand leads India to U-19 World Cup trophy in 2012

As India continue their tour of England, the Board of Cricket Control India (BCCI) is on a trip down memory lane, and not without reason. The board has recently posted a photograph of the 2012 Indian Under-19 team, who won the Under-19 World Cup on 26 August, nine years ago.

Reminiscing about the occasion, the board recalled how India had clinched the Under-19 Cup, its third one, by defeating hosts Australia by six wickets in the final.

🗓️ #OnThisDay in 2012#TeamIndia clinched their third Under 19 World Cup title, beating hosts Australia by 6 wickets in the final. 🏆 👏 pic.twitter.com/FNbHEsdzTr — BCCI (@BCCI) August 26, 2021

Captain Unmukt Chand was the star of the match as he scored an unbeaten 111 runs to help India dominate the final.

The thrilling final between India and Australia in Townsville began with Australia winning the toss and electing to bat first. The team put up a decent total of 225 runs in its innings, with William Bosisto being the top scorer with 87. Sandeep Sharma took four wickets in his ten overs, conceding 54 runs.

For the Indian team, the starting overs were rough. Opener Prashant Chopra was dismissed on duck. However, skipper Chand stabilised the innings. Though wickets kept falling at the other end, Chand kept his cool. Scoring a memorable 111 off 130 deliveries, he led the Indian team to victory.

The ICC also commemorated the day, posting a photo of the victorious team and giving a special shout-out to Chand's superb innings.

Terrific in Townsville! ☀️ Skipper Unmukt Chand struck an unbeaten 111 as India claimed their third Under-19 Cricket World Cup on this day in 2012 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/oExG0YU3MK — ICC (@ICC) August 26, 2021

Chand, the star architect of the victory, announced his retirement from all forms of cricket recently. He was once hailed as the next big player in international cricket.

Though he performed splendidly in the Under-19 World Cup, Chand failed to perform consistently and gain a permanent presence in the Indian team.

T1- On to the next innings of my life #JaiHind🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/fEEJ9xOdlt — Unmukt Chand (@UnmuktChand9) August 13, 2021

In his statement, the 28-year-old said he felt “blessed to have made a mark in a cricket-frenzied nation”. Adding that sometimes things do not work out as imagined, Chand said that he was confident the road ahead had some exciting opportunities for him.