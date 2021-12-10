On this day: Sachin Tendulkar breaks Sunil Gavaskar’s record of most Test centuries

Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar is widely recognised and acknowledged for being the greatest batsmen of all time. During his time in cricket, he always tried to remain synonymous with rewriting history in ODIs and Test cricket. In his successful career, Tendulkar scaled new heights and also achieved numerous achievements.

Among his plethora of records, the former India batsman, on 10 December 2005, scripted history after he went past legendary Sunil Gavaskar’s long-standing record as the player with the most Test centuries. On this very day, Tendulkar surpassed Gavaskar record of 34 tons and became player with the most centuries to his name in Test cricket.

The record was broken during India's second Test against Sri Lanka at New Delhi’s Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium. Moreover, it was a much-anticipated record that Gavaskar proudly held to his name for nearly 22 years.

3️⃣5️⃣ x 💯 #OnThisDay in 2005, Sachin Tendulkar broke Sunil Gavaskar's record to become the leading centurion in Test history. He slammed his 35th hundred in the format, surpassing a special milestone against Sri Lanka in Delhi 🙌 pic.twitter.com/zPZAGX0Mwf — ICC (@ICC) December 10, 2019

When Tendulkar entered the field, fans went berserk and chanted of ‘Sachin, Sachin’ which could be heard from afar. During 2004-2006, Tendulkar was not in the best of form. Many even questioned his place in the team at that time and there were few who booed him when he had gotten out for 1 off 21 balls in the first Test against Sri Lanka.

During the match, Tendulkar was initially finding it difficult to face Muttiah Muralitharan, but once he was set, then it was no looking back. Along with Tendulkar, then India captain Sourav Ganguly, was at the other end, which made it even more special for him.

Incidentally, Gavaskar was also present inside the stadium watching Tendulkar score. He personally congratulated the young star and gladly stated that he was happy as a fellow Indian had broken his record. In the post-match presentation, Tendulkar was gifted a gold watch for breaking Gavaskar's world record. Excited Tendulkar thanked the crowd for supporting Team India and him.

